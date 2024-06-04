Memecoins have become an integral part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem with a collective market capitalization of $65 billion.

Although notorious for its extreme volatility, memecoins have been doing well recently in the crypto market charting double-digit price hikes and earning its backers handsome profits.

The meme coin mania is here to stay as leading memecoins have made it to the top ten crypto assets by trading volume.

Crypto Potato reports on the top 5 memeoins with promising potentials to watch out for in June.

Trump

The memecoin inspired by the 45th president of the United States and main opposition candidate in the November 5 United States General elections tops the list of meme coins to watch out for this month.

MAGA (TRUMP) went on a bullish run in mid-May following news that Trump was leading in leads in the polls of five out of six swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada.

However the recent conviction of Donald Trump in a hush money trial by the US courts ushered in some volatility to the tokens price. The token recovered to hit a new all-time high of over $17 on June 1. Shortly after, though, it headed south and is currently trading at around $13.20.

Boden

Boden is the memecoin inspired by the current president of the United States, Joe Biden. The token was launched in March in rallied to an all time high of 1$. The token has performed terribly since hitting its all-time high plummeting in price.

The Boden Token is currently worth 0.25$ but is worth keeping a close eye on as the Presidential election debate slated for June 27 draws closer. Such events have a history of affecting memecoin prices.

Brett coin

Brett coin a coin inspired by a frog has retained the enviable position as one of the best-performing memecoins in the market recently. its valuation witnessed a 180% surge on a monthly scale.

The asset made headlines when its market capitalization crossed the $1 billion mark making it the seventh biggest memecoin in the market. The asset is on our watchlist as it remains to be seen whether its bull run will continue.

Popcat coin

Popcat is a cat-themed memecoin that was launched in December last year but started gaining prominence in March 2024. POPCAT’s peak occurred at the beginning of May when its price reached almost $0.65 whereas the market cap pumped above $600 million. The coin currently trades at $0.45 and has been hyped by various popular figures and crypto influencers which might trigger a new resurgence in price.

SHIB

Shiba Inu is the second biggest memecoin boosting a substantial number of investors. The coin is quite popular in the crypto space given that it is backed by popular investors and is the second to Dogecoin on the memecoins chart.

Shiba Inu ecosystem launched in August last year has a total number of blocks processed on the network exceeding 5 million with a total transaction hitting over $420 million.

The coin has its own ecosystem known as Shibarium and it was designed to advance the shiba inu ecosystem by upgrading the user experience of the ecosystem and lowering transaction fees. The coin remains an important asset to watch out for this month.

What to know

Memecoins are crypto assets created for fun usually inspired by a character or influenced by a popular figure. They are often propped up by an online community. Dogecoin the biggest memecoin by market capitalization was influenced by Elon Musk.

Memecoins are infamous for their high volatility but have been on a current bull run earning its investors handsome profits.