The average airfare paid by passengers for specified routes on a single journey in Nigeria was N89,189.19 in April 2024, reflecting a 0.25% increase compared to March 2024.

This statistic is from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch for April 2024, recently published on the NBS website.

The report also indicated a year-on-year increase of 19% as the fares stood at N74,947.30 in April 2023.

“In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was N89,189.19 in April 2024, showing an increase of 0.25% compared to the previous month (March 2024).

“On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 19.00% from N74,947.30 in April 2023,” the report read in part.

The report further highlighted that Kano State recorded the highest average airfare for specified routes in April 2024, at N96,500 per single journey.

Ogun State followed closely with N95,500 per single journey, while Enugu and Rivers States jointly held the third position at N95,000 per single journey.

On the other end of the spectrum, Abia State had the lowest average airfare for specified routes, with passengers paying N72,000 per single journey in April 2024.

Plateau State was next with N80,000 per single journey, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranked third among the states with the lowest average airfare, at N82,000 per single journey.

More insights

The NBS report reveals notable changes in air transportation fares across different geopolitical zones of Nigeria in April 2024.

In the North Central zone, the average airfare for specified routes was N84,571.43, reflecting a slight increase of 0.42% from N84,214.29 in March 2024. Year-on-year, this marks a 15.93% increase compared to the N72,950.00 recorded in April 2023.

In the North East zone, the average airfare for specified routes was N89,733.33, an increase of 0.50% from N89,283.33 in March 2024. Compared to April 2023, this fare represents a 16.45% increase from N77,058.33.

The North West zone saw an average airfare for specified routes of N92,128.57 per single journey, indicating a 0.37% rise from N91,785.71 in March 2024. This also signifies a 23.10% increase from the N74,842.86 recorded in April 2023.

In the South East region, the average airfare for specified routes was N86,700, showing a 0.58% increase from the N86,200 recorded in March 2024. Compared to April 2023, when the fare was N75,340, this marks a 15.08% rise.

For the South West zone, air passengers paid an average of N92,033.33 per single journey on specified routes. This represents a 0.58% increase from N91,500 in March 2024, and a 22.90% rise from the N74,833.33 recorded in April 2023.

In the South South zone, the average airfare for specified routes per single journey was N89,833.33, reflecting a 0.92% decline from N90,666.67 in March 2024. Despite this decrease, the airfare is still 19.74% higher than the N75,025 recorded in April 2023.

From the data provided in the NBS report, the North West recorded the highest fare for air transportation in April 2024 with N92,128.57, followed by the South West with N92,033.33, while the North Central had the lowest fare with N84,571.43.