The Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.98% year-on-year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. This shows an increase of 0.67 percentage points from the 2.31% growth rate recorded in Q1 2023.

However, quarter-on-quarter, the economy slowed down from the 3.46% growth posted in Q4 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Friday.

During the quarter, the services sector contributed 58.04% to the country’s GDP, as it grew by 4.32% during the quarter.

Also, the top five contributing activities turned out to be crop production, trade, telecommunications, crude petroleum and natural gas, and financial services. They contributed 62.25% to the country’s GDP.

Based on the Q1 2024 GDP report by the NBS, here are the five largest sectors in the Nigerian economy.

Finance and Insurance – 6.81%

This sector comprises financial institutions and insurance. In Q1 2024, financial institutions accounted for 93.19% of the sector, while insurance made up 6.81%.

During the quarter, the sector’s total contribution reached 6.81%, which was a 1.44 percentage-point increase from the 5.31% recorded in Q1 2023. This was also 1.86 percentage points higher than the 4.95% reported in Q4 2023.

The sector is also one of the fastest growing in the economy, as it expanded by 31.24% year-on-year in Q1 2024. This marks a 9.87 percentage-point growth from the 21.37% growth rate posted in Q1 2023.

Manufacturing – 9.98%

In Q1 2024, manufacturing contributed 9.98% to the real GDP, down from the 10.13% contribution by the sector in Q1 2023 but a 1.90 percentage-point increase from the 8.23% contribution by the sector in the preceding quarter (Q4 2023).

The sector grew by 1.49% during the quarter, a 0.12 percentage-point drop from the 1.61% growth rate in Q1 2023.

Trade – 15.70%

Trade was the third largest contributor to the country’s GDP in Q1 2024 with 15.70%, slightly lower than the 15.97% recorded in the previous year but higher than the 15.50% noted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the sector grew by 1.23%, which was 0.08 percentage points lower than the 1.31% growth rate recorded in Q1 2023 and 0.17 percentage points lower than the 1.40% growth rate in the preceding quarter (Q3 2024).

Information and Communication Sector – 17.89%

According to the NBS, the information and communication sector comprises telecommunications and information services, publishing, motion pictures, sound recording and music production, and broadcasting.

In Q1 2024, the sector contributed 17.89% to the country’s GDP, making it the second largest contributor to the country’s economy. This signifies a 0.42 percentage-point increase from the sector’s 17.47% contribution in Q1 2023 and a 1.23 percentage-point increase from its 16.66% contribution in Q4 2023.

Agriculture – 21.07%

The agricultural sector comprises four sub-activities which are crop production, livestock, forestry, and fishing.

The sector contributed 21.07% to the GDP, with crop production alone accounting for 19.24% of this figure.

This represents a decrease from the contributions in the first quarter of 2023, which stood at 21.66%, and the fourth quarter of 2023, which stood at 26.11%.

In Q1 2024, the agricultural sector grew by 0.18% year-on-year, up by 1.08 percentage points from Q1 2023 but down by 1.92 percentage points from the previous quarter’s growth rate of 2.10%.

What you should know

Despite missing out on this list, the oil and gas sector contributed 6.38% to the GDP in Q1 2024. The increase in oil production during the quarter to an average of 1.57 million bpd from the preceding quarter’s 1.55 million bpd was a contributory factor to the sector’s 5.70% growth during the quarter.

The real estate sector also contributed 5.20% to the GDP in Q1 2024, as it grew by 0.84% during the quarter. Other significant contributors to the sector include construction which contributed 4.01% to the GDP during the quarter.

The construction sector in Q1 2024 contracted by 0.29% year-on-year, in contrast with the 37.7% growth posted by the sector in Q1 2023.