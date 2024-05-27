The board of Smart Products Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. OLanrewaju Ogunlana as the Managing Director/CEO of the company.

The company also appointed Mr. Olanrewaju Afolabi Olatunji and Mrs. Onafujabi Kudrat Olusola as non-executive directors.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited seen by Nairametrics.

The appointments are subject to ratification at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in June 2024.

Profile of Olanrewaju Ogunlana

According to the statement by the company, Olanrewaju is a very experienced investment banker and capital market professional.

He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Bowen University, Iwo (2008). He has over 13 years of working experience spanning Investment Banking, Pension Fund Administration, Insurance, Risk Management, and Securities Dealing.

He is currently the Managing Director/CEO (Designate) of Smart Products Nigeria Plc, he was the Group Head of Business Development at Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited before joining Smart Products Nigeria Plc.

He was a Senior Associate at Afrinvest Capital Limited, leading deal origination, origination, and sales. Before joining Afrinvest, he was an Assistant Manager and Corporate Finance Team lead at AT&A Capital Limited.

He was previously the Investment Banking Team Lead at MorganCapital’s Investment Banking Group and Chief Risk Officer at MorganCapital Securities Limited, where he anchored fundraising activities of the Investment Banking group and spearheaded enterprise risk management and reduction in business risks.

In the past 12 years, he has participated in fundraising programs that assisted State Governments and corporations in raising over N400bn.

He has also assisted numerous private sector organizations in accessing funds from the Capital Market.

He has very strong contacts with many African-focused & emerging markets investors/fund managers. He is also registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission as a Capital Market Professional.

Profile of Afolabi Olatunji

Lanre Afolabi is presently a Managing Partner at OOPP Nigeria Limited; an indigenous real estate development and construction company.

To this position, he brings over 24 years of experience, including board and management-level experiences, in the financial services sector; ranging from mortgage banking through investment/commercial banking.

He has at various times led the boards of financial services companies as Chairman and board member. Before commencing business operations at OOPP Nigeria Limited, he was the Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) at Femab Group of Companies with significant interests in Real Estate, Mining and Quarry, Dredging, Logistics, Facility management, and also managing an offshore office in Sierra Leone, which is responsible for the execution of the IPAM University project backed by the government of Sierra Leone.

Profile of Kudrat Olusola

Olushola currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Globevest Capital Partners Limited. A Sales and Investment expert, she has broad experience spanning Real Estate, Financial Services, Professional Services & Management Consulting, culminating in fifteen years of working experience with ten years in management.

Olushola started her banking career in 2004 with the then City Express bank for 2yrs before joining the Mortgage Banking Sector where she grew to the role of Head, Treasury, and Investment before leaving. She also worked briefly at Cititrust Holdings Plc.

She worked briefly in Logic Attainment an IT solution firm as the Head of Business Development (B2B). She holds a degree in Educational Management, and a Master in Business Administration and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and a Certified Management Consultant (CMC).