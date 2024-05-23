President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated a 132kv transmission line and a 132kv/33kv substation worth N8.3 billion at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, ending 15 years of power outage.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh, stated that the project is a part of the Federal Government’s initiative to promote sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

He mentioned that the current administration is committed to supplying adequate power to boost the country’s economy.

“We all know that the power supply for human activity is crucial to enhance socio-economic development, increase income to families, create job opportunities, and bring people out of poverty. “Therefore, the 132kv transmission line has the capacity to generate uninterrupted efficient power transmission as a bridge or power gap and to serve the people of Okitipupa and its environs, which was thrown into darkness for the past 15 years. “As a result of the commissioning, the scenario will now change to reactivate businesses for the success of our men and women. “Now that the government has fulfilled its promise, it’s the turn and responsibility of the communities to fulfil their part by continuing to protect this project against vandalism,” he said.

What NDDC is Saying

On his part, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), stated that the project would provide electricity to over 2,000 communities in the Southern district.

Ogbuku mentioned that the project’s objective is to address immediate needs and reconnect Ondo South to the national grid after approximately 15 years without electricity.

He noted that the Initiative also aims to support the Federal Government’s efforts in the power sector by enhancing the electricity supply to local communities.

He added that the project would bolster the direct value chain in small and medium-sized enterprises, promote job creation, and thereby stimulate growth and development in Ondo State.

“Our task remains to bridge the infrastructural gaps which have existed for far too long, and create an enabling environment for improved economic activities in the communities and across the Niger Delta,” he said.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairemetrics reported that NDDC would inaugurate 92 infrastructure projects valued at over N84 billion across five states in the next two weeks.

This is contained in a statement made by the Director of Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Mr. Pius Ughakpoteni, in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

The projects include the launch of a 132KV transmission line and a 132KV/33KV sub-station electrification project, costing N8.3 billion, aimed at optimizing power supply to local government areas in the southern part of Ondo State.

In addition, Ughakpoteni said the project involves the construction of 45km double circuit 33KV feeder lines from Omotosho Power Station (hook-up point) to Okitipupa, along with two 30MVA, 132/33KV injection substations complete with breakers, gantry, and substation automation.