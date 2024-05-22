The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on interested and qualified Nigerians to apply for job opening opportunities at the Africa Union.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, made this announcement on Tuesday, May 21, in Abuja.

Amb. Eche Abu-Obe said that AU is looking to fill 24 job vacancies across several locations including Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Abuja, Nigeria; Libreville, Gabon; Nairobi, Kenya; and Lusaka, Zambia.

Also mentioned that interested candidates should apply through the Union’s Career Portal, available at the following link: http://careers.au.int.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria wishes to inform qualified Nigerians of available vacancies in the African Union, a continental union of 55 member states with a strategic framework for delivering on Africa’s goal to promote inclusivity and sustainable development, headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “The African Union (AU) is seeking to recruit qualified candidates for twenty-four (24) vacant positions with duty stations in Addis Ababa – Ethiopia, Abuja – Nigeria, Libreville – Gabon, Nairobi – Kenya, and Lusaka – Zambia. “Interested applicants are to apply via the Career Portal of the AU, using the following link: http://careers.au.int. Information regarding deadlines for submission of applications can be obtained from the aforementioned website,” Abu-Obe said.

What you should know

Nigeria’s involvement with the African Union (AU) demonstrates its dedication to enhancing collaboration across the continent.

With the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently encouraging Nigerians to seize job opportunities within the union, this reflects a strategic effort to ensure that Nigerians are well-represented in shaping Africa’s policies.

This initiative not only supports the AU’s goals of inclusivity and sustainable development but also strengthens Nigeria’s influence and participation in the organization, boosting both bilateral and multilateral relations across Africa.

In case you missed it

Earlier last month, Nairametrics had reported that the Federal Ministry of Education also invited Nigerians to apply for the 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Program.

The scholarship is targeted at postgraduate programs, Masters and PhDs.

The scholarship Is said to cover living costs and travel allowances.

The ministry stated further,

“For details regarding the eligibility criteria and scholarship details, qualified and interested Nigerians are to visit: www.scholarships.sk. “The deadline for submission of online application is 30th April. 2024 “For further enquiries on the Slovakia Scholarship process, please contact 08023297547.”

The Government of the Slovak Republic revealed it approved the establishment of the National Scholarship Program in 2005 to support the mobility of students, PhD students, university teachers, researchers, and artists.

The National Scholarship Program is funded by the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport of the Slovak Republic.