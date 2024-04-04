The Nigerian government through the Federal Ministry of Education has invited interested and qualified Nigerians to apply for the 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Program.

The scholarship is targeted at postgraduate programs, Masters and PhDs.

This was announced on the ministry’s X page on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The scholarship is said to cover living costs and travel allowances.

The ministry stated further,

“ For details regarding the eligibility criteria and scholarship details, qualified and interested Nigerians are to visit: www.scholarships.sk.

“The deadline for submission of online application is 30th April. 2024

“For further enquiries on the Slovakia Scholarship process, please contact 08023297547 .”

Eligibility

As seen on the Slovakian website , eligible applicants for the advertised scholarship include “ students who are university students at universities outside Slovakia; are students of the second level of higher education (master’s students), or are students who at the time of the application deadline have already completed at least 2.5 years of their university studies in the same/similar study program; will be on a study stay in Slovakia during their higher education outside Slovakia and who will be accepted by a public, private or state higher education institution in Slovakia for an academic mobility[1] to study in Slovakia .”

It also covers PhD students whose higher education or scientific training is held outside Slovakia and who are accepted by a tertiary institution or a research institution in Slovakia.

It further extends to international university teachers, researchers, and artists who are invited to a teaching, research, and artistic stay in Slovakia by a Slovakian institution with a valid certificate of eligibility to carry out research and development.

Also, documents that must be attached to the online application include curriculum vitae; motivation letter; detailed study program, two recommendation letters issued by the applicant’s university teachers, and bachelor’s diploma, diploma supplement together with the state examination certificate (if applicable).

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education is a federal government agency that is mandated to use education as a tool for fostering the development of all Nigerians.

The ministry has a Federal Scholarship Board which informs Nigerians about foreign and local scholarship opportunities.

The Government of the Slovak Republic revealed it approved the establishment of the National Scholarship Program in 2005 to support the mobility of students, PhD students, university teachers, researchers, and artists.

The National Scholarship Program is funded by the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport of the Slovak Republic.