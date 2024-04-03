The federal government of Nigeria has announced its scholarship awards for tertiary students in the country.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday night, April 2, 2024, in a statement signed by Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Tagged, “2023/2024 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS (NIGERIAN SCHOLARSHIP AND EDUCATION BURSARY AWARD)”, the Federal Ministry of Education invited interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2023/2024 Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and Education Bursary Award (EBA) tenable in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions.

Eligibility For the Nigerian Scholarship Award

All applicants must be full-time students of any tertiary institution in the country.

The ministry stated,

“Applicants for Postgraduate studies should possess a minimum of first degree with Second Class Honours in the Upper Division. Applicants must be registered Full-Time students of Federal or State Universities.

“All other applicants (UG, HND & NCE) must be registered full-time students in their second year or above, in Federal or State Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics or Colleges of Education.

“All undergraduate Scholarship applicants including Persons with disabilities must have at least 4.0 Cumulative Grade Points Aggregate (CGPA) on a five (5) point scale or 5.0 on a 7 point scale or its equivalent.

“All NCE and HND applicants must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above on a scale of 4.0.”

All qualified candidates were advised to visit the Federal Ministry of Education’s website www.education.gov.ng and click on Federal Scholarship Board ICON on the Home Page.

They are expected to read the guidelines and then complete the Application Form online and print the completed Form.

The ministry warned that a double Application would be disqualified.

“Attach the following documents: Letter of Admission to the Institution CGPA result, National Identity Number, State of Origin Certificate, the ministry stated, adding the registration portal will be opened from 2nd April 2024 to 13th May 2024.

The degrees listed for scholarship are Science and Technology, Medicine and Medical Sciences, Education, Agriculture, Liberal Arts/Social/Management Sciences, Entrepreneurial Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Environmental Sciences and Law.

Education Bursary Award

In addition, the education set out the criteria for the Bursary Award as follows:

“Applicants MUST be registered students studying Education in Nigerian Colleges of Education and Universities. Applicants must be full-time students.

“All applicants including Persons with disabilities must be in their second year or above.

“A beneficiary of any subsisting scholarship is not eligible.

“Awards are tenable in Nigeria and take effect from the beginning of the academic session.

“No Award shall be held at the same time with another Award nor for part-time studies.

“Change of course or Institution is not allowed while enjoying the award.

The ministry added that applications are entirely free of charge as no agents are required for the process.

“For enquiries please contact: 08077884418/08091155229 (Nigerian Scholarship Award) and 09015705399/07047719254 (Education Bursary Award) fsb@education.gov.ng.Facebook: Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria Twitter or X: @Nigeducation, “ the statement concluded.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education is the regulatory body for education in Nigeria.

The development may not be unconnected with the federal government’s plan to ensure Nigeria’s access to higher education.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu asked lawmakers to pass the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024 which seeks to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by addressing challenges related to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF), applicant eligibility requirements, loan purpose, funding sources and disbursement and repayment procedures.