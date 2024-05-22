The Enugu State Government has enrolled no fewer than 200,000 individuals in its universal health insurance coverage scheme in an effort towards ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for its residents.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Prof. Obi revealed that the enrollment figures include those directly registered by the state government, as well as those enrolled by generous philanthropists on behalf of their indigent community members.

The health insurance scheme

The initiative aims to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all, especially the most vulnerable populations, in well-equipped neighbourhood health facilities.

“Enrollment is open for everyone, and we are committed to providing quality and affordable healthcare to indigent residents,” Obi stated.

He further explained that the philanthropists and public-spirited individuals could enrol people by paying with N12,000 annually.

This fee covers health expenses in any participating hospital and Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in the state for a year.

The health commissioner highlighted that the majority of the individuals directly enrolled by the government include Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), the elderly, and other vulnerable individuals.

The statewide enrollment of PWDs is ongoing, along with other segments of society.

What you should know

Prof. Obi also announced the imminent launch of the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, which will enrol civil and public servants.

“Within a few days, we are going to launch the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, involving civil and public servants,” he said.

The Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage is gradually expanding the program, ensuring that funds and provisions are available for all segments of residents enrolled in the scheme.

The agency’s goal is to provide long-term, high-quality healthcare services to all enrollees.

In the future, the state plans to introduce Mass Community-Based Health Insurance and Informal Sector Health Insurance Schemes, broadening the scope of coverage to include more residents.

“Within the course of time, we will introduce the Mass Community-Based Health Insurance and Informal Sector Health Insurance Schemes as well,” he said.

The commissioner noted that Governor Peter Mbah’s administration is focused on a comprehensive preventive healthcare approach, emphasizing meticulous health planning, unified stakeholder actions, and the adoption of innovative national strategic and impactful healthcare plans and programs.

“Gov. Peter Mbah is using a preventive healthcare approach to give adequate attention to health matters in the state,” Prof. Obi noted.