The Edo State Government has alerted the general public, particularly organizations, to the mandatory enrolment of staff into the state health insurance scheme by organizations operating within the state.

This directive is by Section 21(1) of the Edo State Health Insurance Commission Law, 2019.

The law specifically targets organizations in Edo State with a workforce of at least five employees, compelling them to enroll their staff in the State Health Insurance Scheme.

The government’s action is due to its commitment to uphold the promotion of the vision of achieving universal health coverage through the discharge of necessary duties to the citizens towards their improved health status while ensuring ethical practices in healthcare provision.

The mandatory enrolment process

To facilitate a smooth transition and adherence to the regulations, the Edo State Government has set a deadline for compliance.

All eligible organizations are required to enroll their staff into the State Health Insurance Scheme on or before March 1, 2024.

Failure to comply with this directive may result in legal consequences.

For further information or assistance, concerned organizations are encouraged to visit the Edo State Health Insurance Commission office located on the 8th Floor, Block B Secretariat Building.

Alternatively, inquiries can be made by contacting the commission through the provided telephone numbers: 08073060807 or 08139833630.

The government urges prompt compliance to ensure the effective implementation of the State Health Insurance Law and the overall improvement of healthcare services in Edo State.

Why it matters

The state Health insurance scheme provides a financial safety net, protecting workers and dependents from the potentially exorbitant costs of medical care.

With health insurance coverage, workers in Edo state gain better access to quality healthcare services. This access contributes to timely interventions, improving health outcomes and overall well-being.