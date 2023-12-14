The Lagos State Government has successfully registered 923,000 residents in its Health Insurance Scheme, ‘Ilera-Eko,’ since its establishment.

Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), shared this information in a statement commemorating Universal Health Coverage Day in Lagos on Wednesday.

What you should know

The state health insurance scheme, enacted into law in May 2015, officially commenced operations in December 2018.

Zambia highlighted the significant expansion of the scheme’s coverage, which now includes 448 hospitals—up from the initial 57—ensuring comprehensive health coverage across every Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in the state.

Affirming the administration’s commitment to the health and environment mandate of the THEMES PLUS Agenda, Zamba pledged continuous efforts to extend ‘Ilera-Eko’s’ coverage, particularly targeting residents within the informal sector, aligning with the universal health coverage agenda.

“Efforts will persist in extending Ilera-Eko’s coverage to all residents, especially within the informal sector, as part of advancing the universal health coverage agenda.”

Zambia encouraged residents to enroll in the scheme, emphasizing the critical role of health insurance in raising awareness and establishing a cost-effective healthcare system.

She highlighted the affordability of the health scheme package at N8,500 per individual and N40,000 for a family of four children under 23 years old.

Underlining the significance of Universal Health Coverage Day, Zamba stressed the need for a robust healthcare system that guarantees accessible, high-quality, and affordable healthcare services for all residents.

According to her, this year’s theme, ‘Health for All: Time for Action,’ resonates with the administration’s commitment to ensuring equitable healthcare delivery in Lagos State.