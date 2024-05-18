The Federal Government has disclosed plans to deploy 530 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to six states as part of the first phase of the implementation of the President CNG Initiative (PCNGi) by the end of May.

This was disclosed on the official X handle of the President’s media centre, which detailed the schedule of activities for the launch of the Presidential CNG Initiative across the country.

According to the schedule, the stakeholder event would be held on different dates between May 15 and 29 across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The event for the South-South and South-East would be held in Port-Harcourt on the 18th of May, while between May 24th and 31st, the Kojo Factory inspection at the Enugu-Onitsha site would be held between the 24th and 31st of May.

It stated, “530 buses are set to be deployed by the end of the month in six pioneering states as the full implementation of the @PCNGInitiative kicks off.” “Launch of South-South Affiliate Conversion and Refueling Center at FEMADEC site in Port Harcourt; inspection tour of Total Energies Support Mother Station for Auto CNG, Uyo.” Furthermore, there would be events across the six geopolitical zones culminating in the launch of the conversion incentive program in Abuja and the commissioning of the refuelling station in Ilorin by the Kwara state Governor on May 29th, 2024. It stated, “Press conference announcing the launch of Conversion Incentive Program, Abuja; Commissioning of Ilorin Refueling and Conversion Center by Chairman Governors Forum.”

What you should know

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, which led to an over 200% increase in the cost of petrol (PMS) for vehicles, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launched the Presidential CNG Initiative in October of the same year to offer more affordable, safer, and environmentally friendly energy options.

The Presidency had earlier announced the launch of the CNG vehicles initiative before the one-year anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

The initiative primarily targets the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) for mass transit. To mitigate the impact of the rising fuel prices on the public, the Federal Government allocated N100 billion from the N500 billion palliative budget to purchase 5,500 CNG vehicles (buses and tricycles), 100 electric buses, and over 20,000 CNG conversion kits. This funding also supports the development of CNG refilling and electric charging stations.

Additionally, the private sector has contributed over $50 million in investments for refuelling stations, conversion centres, and mother stations.