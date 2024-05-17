The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LRFS) has clarified reports about a fire incident that took place in a depot on Friday, May 17 2024.



The state explained the depot was not owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) terminal in Apapa, but by Honeywell.

The Deputy Director Public Affairs of LFRS said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Margaret Adeseye, director of the service, had previously reported that the fire outbreak started at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) terminal in Apapa.

Adeseye said the fire was triggered by a spillage of petroleum products within the tank farm’s perimeter.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently managing a fire outbreak at the newly rebranded NNPC Terminal, formerly OVH, located on Kayode Street, Marine Beach, Apapa. “The fire was triggered by a spillage of petroleum products within the tank farm’s perimeter. “Multiple emergency response teams from the oil and gas sector are collaborating to contain the situation effectively. “We want to assure the public that the emergency response is under control and measures are in place to prevent further escalation. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Adeseye had earlier said.

Meanwhile,deputy director of the service, LFRS, clarified in another statement that the fire outbreak was at Honeywell depot.

“It has come to our attention that there was an error in our previous report concerning the ownership of the oil terminal affected by the recent fire. “Upon further investigation, we have confirmed that the oil terminal in question is owned by Honeywell, not NNPC as initially reported. “We regret any confusion this may have caused and apologize for the oversight,” the deputy director noted.

What NNPC said

In addition, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement clarified that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a Depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd. (Honeywell Depot) and not an NNPC Retail Ltd. facility.

He, however, added that the fire had since been extinguished, and that it was as a result of petroleum products spillage within the perimeter of the tank farm.

“Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd. and other Depots in the area have resumed loading activities. “NNPC assures that the incident will, in no way, affect petroleum products supply and distribution across the country,” Soneye said.

On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that Shell was probing reports of explosion observed early Tuesday near its Gbaran Ubie oil and gas installation in Nigeria’s Bayelsa state.

The fire Incident, reported in the early morning of Tuesday, involved sounds of explosions and sightings of smoke at a site where pipeline repairs were actively being conducted.

Despite the alarming reports, the Shell spokesperson assured that the incident would not necessitate an immediate operational shutdown of the facility.

Meanwhile, the company said it is taking steps to investigate the specifics of the incident and assess any potential impacts on its operations.

The company, however, confirmed that the fire that erupted after explosions at the gas processing plant has been put out.

“We are pleased to report that the fire outside our Gbaran Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa went out last night and a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit is being planned to determine the cause and impact,” Michael Adande, spokesperson for SPDC said.