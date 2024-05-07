The Alternative Bank in collaboration with TotalEnergies announced a ground-breaking partnership to bring essential banking services directly to underserved communities across the country through their innovative Branch in a Box initiative.

These mini branches will be conveniently located within select TotalEnergies stations nationwide, bringing banking closer to the people and making it easier than ever for customers to access crucial financial services.

The Branch in a Box initiative directly addresses the difficulty faced by people in remote communities with limited access to essential financial services.

Mohammed Bashir Yunusa, Director of Products & Innovation, at The Alternative Bank, said the Branch in a Box is innovative and timely, as it diffuses the hardship that people go through in accessing financial services. According to Yunusa, “The Branch in a Box provides convenient, accessible banking services within trusted and familiar locations, equipped with well-trained customer service personnel to attend to everyone.”

Like any other bank, the Branch in a Box provides banking services from – account opening, cash withdrawal, and deposit, fund transfer, card pick up, access to interest-free credit, and much more.

The first batch of the Branch in a Box is set to open its doors to customers at the TotalEnergies stations in Ojuelegba, Yaba, Fadeyi, Oshodi & Ojota Lagos. Followed by a nationwide rollout in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the partnership with TotalEnergies, Yunusa said, “The Alternative Bank and TotalEnergies have a shared commitment to fueling economic inclusion and supporting the communities they serve. We are therefore thrilled to partner with TotalEnergies to launch this innovative initiative,” he stated.

Abdulahi Umar, General Manager at TotalEnergies, said “We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional service and convenience. So, partnering with The Alternative Bank allows us to enhance our offering of a truly integrated experience to our customers and communities.”

Join the future of banking, visit www.altbank.ng to find a Branch in a Box near you.

About The Alternative Bank



The Alternative Bank has emerged as a pioneering player in the non-interest banking industry, delivering customized financial remedies that deeply resonate with individuals seeking a fresh and innovative approach to advancing and accumulating wealth. The ethical banking approach has solidified The Alternative Banks’ position as a visionary leader within Nigeria’s non-interest banking movement.

The Alternative Bank unequivocally believes in the power of transparency in every engagement. That is why it becomes clear immediately that the solutions provided are not merely about transactions but about empowering individuals toward their goals, aspirations, and future potential.