Zikoko has announced “All About Wealth” as the theme for the 2026 edition of the Naira Life Conference, its money-and-wealth-building event scheduled for August 22, 2026.Following the success of the inaugural edition, which brought together nearly 1,000 attendees for a day of practical money conversations, business insights, and wealth-building discussions, the 2026 conference expands its […]

Zikoko has announced “All About Wealth” as the theme for the 2026 edition of the Naira Life Conference, its money-and-wealth-building event scheduled for August 22, 2026.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, which brought together nearly 1,000 attendees for a day of practical money conversations, business insights, and wealth-building discussions, the 2026 conference expands its focus beyond personal finance into a broader conversation about how Nigerians build, sustain, grow, and transfer wealth.

This year’s conference is built around one central idea: wealth is not one thing.

For years, money conversations in Nigeria have largely centred around how to make money: getting better jobs, building businesses, finding side hustles, or increasing income. But many Nigerians who are earning more still feel financially insecure and uncertain about long-term stability.

The Naira Life Conference 2026 expands that conversation.

Rather than treating wealth as a single destination, the event explores it as a journey: how people make money, keep it, grow it, protect it, and eventually pass it on.

The conference’s sub-theme — “Make it. Keep it. Grow it. Pass it on.” — breaks that journey into four connected stages and will shape the event’s programming, storytelling, and attendee experience.

Speaking on the direction for this year’s event, Toheeb Lanlehin, senior editor at Zikoko and programming lead for the Naira Life Conference, said:

“For years, the dominant money conversation in Nigeria has been about making money. But we think people are also searching for something deeper: how to build stability, grow assets, and create wealth that actually lasts.

The Naira Life Conference 2026 is built around that tension. We want attendees to leave with clearer frameworks, sharper thinking, and practical ideas they can apply to their own financial lives, careers, nd businesses.”

The conference will feature conversations and experiences across four major programming pillars:

Making Money: focused on careers, entrepreneurship, creator economy opportunities, pricing, negotiation, and income growth.

Growing Money: focused on investing, ownership, portfolio-building, and long-term wealth creation.

Keeping & Protecting Money: focused on financial stability, business sustainability, and protecting progress during uncertainty.

Wealth Transfer: Estate planning and building wealth that outlives individuals.

Confirmed speakers for the 2026 edition include Seye Bandele (CEO, PaidHR), Lucky Djebah (Executive Director, Investments, Rank Capital), Fiyin Toyo, Yanmo Omorogbe (Co-Founder & COO, Bamboo), Imoteda Aladekomo (Founder, Fired and Iced) and Olamidun Ogundoyin (Founder, Sooyah Bistro), with more speakers expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lanlehin says the speaker lineup is intentionally designed to reflect multiple pathways to wealth-building in Nigeria, from careers and entrepreneurship to investing, business operations, and ownership.

The 2026 edition will place greater emphasis on utility and actionable takeaways, with sessions designed to provide attendees with practical frameworks they can apply immediately in their financial and wealth-building journeys.

The Naira Life Conference 2026 will take place on August 22, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

For ticket information and updates, visit the event website.