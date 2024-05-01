Tanzania and Kenya have resolved a longstanding trade spat over the export of poultry and poultry products between the two countries, said the East African Community (EAC).

According to the East African, the statement by the EAC said the dispute was resolved during a two-day consultative meeting at the EAC headquarters in North Tanzania.

Rabson Wanjala, Co-chair of the meeting and representative of the Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania, highlighted the efforts by both countries to improve trade relations and cited the importance of collaborative efforts by both countries to increase trade in the region.

Benezeth Lutege Malinda, Acting Director of Veterinary Services in Tanzania’s Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, said Tanzania is actively addressing all hindrances to trade by ensuring that agencies responsible for trade are focused on resolving issues, particularly non-tariff barriers, that hinder trade.

“We remain committed to tackling these challenges and fostering an environment conducive to seamless trade between Kenya and Tanzania,” he said.

Veterinary authorities from both countries were present at the meeting to flesh out ideas for resolving the ban on the exports of poultry and poultry products from Kenya to Tanzania.

The EAC statement revealed that Tanzania banned imports of poultry and poultry-related products from Kenya in 2021 due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza leading to a serious disruption of the Kenyan poultry industry due to the loss of a major market.

What To Know

Kenya has been a major exporter of poultry and poultry-related products to Tanzania, including day-old chicks, hatching of eggs, parent stock, and processed poultry items.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, Kenya’s poultry exports to Tanzania is worth $1.1 million.

Apart from poultry and poultry-related products, Kenya also exports poultry machinery to Tanzania, which Tanzanian poultry farmers demand.