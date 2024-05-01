Kredi, a full-service digital bank that helps Nigerians spend, save, invest, borrow, and “banktheinKredibleway” has announced award-winning Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon as its first brand ambassador.

The financial solutions company expressed enthusiasm regarding the brand partnership formed with the Nollywood actor. They affirm their confidence in Deyemi’s ability to connect with their target audience and represent the fintech in a manner that aligns with their brand reputation.

Deyemi Okanlawon is one of the leading actors in the Nigerian film industry with commendable appearances in blockbuster films like Blood Sisters, Eleshin Oba, and King of Boys; The Return of The King. The actor, who also has a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Lagos, was listed as the highest-grossing Nollywood actor of 2020 and 2021.

Deyemi is known for his versatility and ability to deliver stellar performances in different roles. His background in sales and marketing also proves that he has a proper understanding of his role as a brand ambassador to Kredi and the right qualifications to deliver to the best of his abilities.

During the signing event, Deyemi revealed that, like Kredi Bank, he follows a personal principle of excellence, which guides him in achieving the best results in every situation.

“I think Kredibank and I have so many things in common. I’ve been using Kredi for a while now and you can tell that a product like this is a result of excellence, dedication, innovation, and reliability. These are the same qualities that produced the Deyemi people now know and love”, he said.

Afolabi Abimbola, CEO of Kredi Bank, applauded Deyemi’s professionalism and anticipates exceptional results from this collaboration.

According to him, “Deyemi’s journey in the industry, marked by sagacity and stability, mirrors our commitment to providing reliable and innovative financial solutions to our customers. As the CEO of Kredibank, I have long admired Deyemi’s ability to tackle challenging roles with grace and precision, elevating himself to a level of craft that few achieve. His dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with Kredibank’s vision, and we are excited to collaborate with him to continue delivering unparalleled service and value to our clients.”

The co-founder of Kredi Bank, Samuel Orji, also expressed his excitement and satisfaction with the digital bank’s partnership with Deyemi, saying “We are thrilled to have Deyemi onboard. Deyemi embodies the essence of excellence and dedication in his craft, values that resonate deeply with Kredibank’s commitment to providing exceptional financial services tailored to our customers’ needs. With his remarkable talent and passion for his work, Deyemi reflects the ethos of innovation and reliability that Kredibank strives to deliver, and we are honored to have him join us on this journey to redefine banking experiences for our clients.”

In confirming the partnership, Deyemi affirmed his dedication to prioritizing financial wellness, inviting Nigerians to embark with him on this journey with the help of Kredi Bank.

If you want to stay informed about the most recent developments concerning this brand partnership, kindly follow Deyemi Okanlawon and Kredibank across their official social media channels.

Kredibank is available on Google Playstore and IOS Appstore for Nigerians to download and enjoy easy access to various financial solutions.