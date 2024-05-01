The Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (BPN), has approved the appointment of Mrs. Nkechi Ojeyokan as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 01 May 2024.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investment public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, Ojeyokan replaces Mr. Onyebuchi Roberts, whose tenure came to an end on 30 April 2024.

Onyebuchi Roberts played a pivotal role in shaping our financial strategy and guiding our company through various milestones.

The Board noted that it is grateful for his dedication, expertise, and valuable contributions during his tenure.

Profile of Nkechi Ojeyokan

According to the statement signed by Omolara Bello Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Nkechi has over 15 years of experience spanning finance, audit, and control roles, particularly within the manufacturing and FMCG sectors.

Her track record of driving financial excellence, strategic growth, innovation, digital transformation, and people development, demonstrates her expertise, professionalism, leadership, and business transformation capabilities.

She brings valuable experience from her prior roles as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at The Big Bottling Company Ltd in 2023, where she oversaw the Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, and Procurement functions.

Prior to that, Nkechi was the Finance Director of Champion Breweries Plc. Previously, she worked at Nigerian Breweries Plc., Staples Business Advantage, U.K., and Rentokil Initial U.K. in various finance and audit roles. She holds two Bachelor’s Degrees (BSc.), in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University UK.

She also holds a Master’s Degree (MSc.) in Finance and Investment from the University of Ulster, UK. She is a fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants Nigeria (ICAN), and a member of the Financial Reporting Council Nigeria.