Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Omolara Bello as its substantive Company Secretary/Legal Advisor, with effect from Wednesday 15, February 2023.

A corporate disclosure by the company, seen by Nairametrics, said the appointment followed the recent resignation of the former Company Secretary, AyokunleAyokofrom.

Profile of Omolara Bello: Omolara Bello was called to the Nigerian bar in November 2005 and later obtained an LLM in International and Commercial Law from the University of Buckingham in 2007.

She worked as an associate at Gans and Co. Solicitors before moving back to Nigeria in 2011. Upon her return to Nigeria, she had a brief stint as an Auditor at the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

From November 2013 to 2017, Bello served as the pioneer Head of Claims at Sifax Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited (a SIFAX Group company) where she negotiated a lot of contentious claims for the success of the company.

She is an astute Legal Practitioner, who has been a recipient of numerous pieces of training and seminars on both the Nigerian and international platforms.

Bello was transferred to Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. in 2018, as the Company Secretary and Head of Legal Services, where she provided company secretarial and legal advisory support and guidance to the Board and the Chief Executive officer. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.