Berger Paints Plc appoints Ogechi Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors and Management of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ogechi U. Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director of the company, as Engineer Patrick Buruche sets to retire as Non-Executive Director.

This information was obtained by Nairametrics in a press release issued and signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.

Mr. Ayoko announced that Engr Buruche will be retiring from the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive effective December 31, 2020.

He disclosed that the Board remains appreciative of his contributions to the Company for the entirety of his tenure.

However, subject to the ratification of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting, Mrs. Iheanacho has been appointed Non-Executive Director effective January 2, 2021

The Board stated that Mrs. Iheanacho will be bringing to the Board, her financial and corporate governance expertise, having served as Financial Dealer, Treasury & Funds Management with Associated Discount House Limited (now Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd) and as Legal Counsel in the Company Secretariat of Fidelity Bank Plc.

About Ogechi Iheanacho