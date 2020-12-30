Appointments
Berger Paints Plc appoints Ogechi Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director
Berger Paints announces the appointment of Ogechi U. Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director, as Engineer Patrick Buruche retires.
The Board of Directors and Management of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ogechi U. Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director of the company, as Engineer Patrick Buruche sets to retire as Non-Executive Director.
This information was obtained by Nairametrics in a press release issued and signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.
Mr. Ayoko announced that Engr Buruche will be retiring from the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive effective December 31, 2020.
He disclosed that the Board remains appreciative of his contributions to the Company for the entirety of his tenure.
However, subject to the ratification of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting, Mrs. Iheanacho has been appointed Non-Executive Director effective January 2, 2021
The Board stated that Mrs. Iheanacho will be bringing to the Board, her financial and corporate governance expertise, having served as Financial Dealer, Treasury & Funds Management with Associated Discount House Limited (now Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd) and as Legal Counsel in the Company Secretariat of Fidelity Bank Plc.
About Ogechi Iheanacho
- Mrs. Ogechi U. Iheanacho is a Director on the Boards of Harmony Trust & Investment Company Limited and Regal Investments Company Limited, and a Trustee of the Living Fountain Orphanage, Lagos.
- Ogechi is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, an Associate of the Chartered Governance Institute, UK and a member of World Commerce and Contracting (formerly International Association for Contract and Commercial Management).
Appointments
UACN Plc announces retirement of company secretary after 23 years, appoints Ms. Nkem Agboti
UACN Plc appoints Nkem Agboti as company secretary following the retirement of Godwin Abimbola after a 23-year service.
The Board of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN) has simultaneously announced the retirement of Mr. Godwin Abimbola Samuel as its company Secretary after 23 years of service, and the appointment of Ms. Nkem Agboti as his successor.
This is according to a press release signed by the company’s Group Managing Director, Folasope Aiyesimoju, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
READ: UACN incurs N14.6 billion write down of its real estate business
In lieu of the recent development, Mr. Godwin Samuel will officially retire from his position by 31 December 2020, while Ms. Agboti will take over the helms of affairs by 1 January 2020.
- Ms. Agboti is an experienced and accredited mediator with experience that spans over two decades. Her areas of technical competence include but not limited to; Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), brand enforcement as well as trade marketing and distribution. She is an alumna of the University of Lagos where she obtained an LL.B degree.
READ: UACN grows revenue by 10% to N83.9 billion
What you should know: United Africa Company of Nigeria is a Nigerian publicly listed company based in Lagos. Its areas of operation include manufacturing, services, logistics and warehousing, agricultural and real estate.
Appointments
Fidelity Bank Plc announces retirement and appointment of new Directors
Fidelity Bank Plc had announced the retirement of four Directors and the appointment of three new Directors.
Fidelity Bank Plc has notified relevant stakeholders and the general public of changes in its Board including the retirement of 4 Directors (1 Executive and 3 Non-Executive Directors).
The bank also announced the subsequent appointment of three new Non-Executive Directors to replace outgoing Board Members.
This is according to a press release signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market.
READ: Fidelity Bank to raise N50 billion in bonds in Q4 to refinance existing debts
- Mrs. Aku Odinkemelu who joined the Board on August 4, 2014 as an Executive Director will be retiring by December 31, 2020 after six years of meritorious service.
- Her retirement comes after playing a defining role in the transformation of the Bank, having covered the Commercial, SME, Consumer and Public Sector businesses of Fidelity Bank in the South-East and South-South regions.
- She provided leadership for 90 business offices within the 11 states under her purview, with her directorate accounting for 31 per cent of deposits and 21 per cent of loans.
- The other three Non-Executive Directors that will be retiring are; Chief Charles Umolu, who completed his tenure and retired from the Board on December 16, 2020; Mr. Michael Okeke, who also completed his tenure and retired on December 18, 2020; and Mr. Alex Ojukwu, who will retire on December 31, 2020 at the expiration of his tenure.
READ: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE
READ: Fidelity Bank non-Executive Director purchases 3.1 million shares
In the same vein, Fidelity Bank Plc also announced the appointment of three Non-Executive Directors to replace outgoing Board members. The newly appointed Non-Executive Directors are;
- Mrs Amaka Theodora Onwughalu is an experienced banking expert with over three decades of experience, having served in various capacities and financial institutions. She is an alumna of the University of Buckingham and Leeds Metropolitan University, both in the United Kingdom, where she obtained a Bachelors and Master’s degree in Economics and Corporate Governance respectively.
- Mr. Nelson Chidozie Nweke currently serves as the Managing Director of Neilville Nigeria Limited and had an extensive career in the financial services sector. He is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a Bachelors and Master’s degree in Political Science and Industrial and Labour Relations respectively.
- Mr. Chinedu Okeke has over a decade experience in a succession of blue-chip companies, which includes Guinness Nigeria Plc, Lafarge, and General Electric, amongst others. He holds a B.Eng. Degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and an MBA from Imperial College, London
READ: Another Fidelity Bank Non-Executive Director purchases 1 million shares worth N2.75million
What you should know
- Mrs Amaka Theodora Onwughalu and Mr Nelson Nweke’s appointment as Non-Executive Directors were approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria on December 15, 2020, while that of Mr Chinedu Eric Okeke is still subject to the approval of CBN.
Appointments
Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Nadia Mohammed join the Board of Cadbury Plc
The Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Ms Nadia Mohamed as Directors.
The Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
The company’s Directors also announced the addition of Ms. Nadia Mohammed as Non-Executive Director.
This announcement was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Fola Akande, in compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
These appointments will be effective 1st January 2021, subject to ratification at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021.
What you should know
- Mrs. Kofoworola Akinkugbe is the founder of Interface Technologies (1998), SecureID Limited (2005), and SecureCard Manufacturing (2012).
- She sits on the Boards of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (Sitting on the board of EXCO), Fintech Association of Nigeria Sokoa Chair Centre Limited, ICS Outsourcing Limited, Lifeworth Medicare Limited, African Missions L/Gte.
- Ms. Nadia Mohamed is the Marketing Director of Mondelez International (Africa). Nadia serves as a Gerety Awards Jury member and as a Non-Executive Director for two non-profit organisations, most notably representing Africa as a Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum and currently on the board of the Women’s Business Network for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.