Big players in Paints and Coatings industry suffer 52% profit loss in the first 6 months of 2020
The COVID-19 induced lockdown took a huge toll on the activities of the producers.
The economic challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying issues from foreign exchange illiquidity coupled with the existing structural and regulatory imbalances in the economy constrained the operations of the big players in the paints and coatings industry in the first half of the year.
The knock-on effect of the COVID-19 induced lockdown on the global and domestic value chain like other sectors in the economy took a huge toll on the activities of the producers in the paint and coating industry, as the pandemic disrupted their operations and also their trade segments, and this in extension led to a fall in demand, sales volume, revenue and underlying profits of the players.
The paints and coatings industry is highly fragmented, with small producers accounting for more than half of the total revenues generated in the paints and coatings industry. The big players who have elaborate dominance in the industry include CAP plc, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc and Meyer Plc.
According to the half-year financial results of CAP plc, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc and Meyer Plc, the sales of these companies were severely affected by the pandemic with the cumulative revenues of these companies declining by 12.8% from N7.4 billion to N6.5 billion owing to disruption to the trade segment and the operations of the companies.
On the flip side, Berger paints was the only company that reported a growth in revenue in the first half of this year, with the company’s revenue growing by 16.77%. While the revenue of CAP plc, Portland paint and Meyer declined markedly by 10.71%, 43.27% and 34.82% from N3.91 billion, N1.36 billion and N604 million reported in H1 2019 to N3.5 billion, N771 million and N393 million respectively in the first 6 months of 2020.
Extensively, the raw materials such as resins, pigments and additives used in the industry have to be imported and these materials are subjected to import levies, exchange rate volatility and haulage costs.
Given the current business reality of the paints and coatings industry which is coloured by foreign exchange illiquidity as well as logistics and regulatory rigidities in importing raw materials, the margins of these companies were affected directly, as profitability was suppressed by the hike in input prices.
Although Berger paints reported a 16.77% growth in revenue, the cost impact of the raw materials it used in its operation along with the increase in administrative expenses led to the fall in profit after tax by approx. 72%, with the company spending N812 million on raw materials from N664 million last year it expended last year.
In like manners, the bottom line of Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland paints Nigeria Plc fell by 30% and 217% respectively. While Meyer’s loss rose by 105% to post a N60.7 million loss from N29.5 million last year.
Survival strategy deployed
With revenue constrained, it is noteworthy that in the quest to make more sales, CAP Plc and Berger paints relaxed their credit policies, this development made trade and other receivables increase by 121% and 30% respectively, this indicates that the top producers of paints relaxed their credit policies in a bid to generate more sales with their buyers cash strapped.
These industries appear to have returned to pre-pandemic levels
In the August sequel of the manufacturing and non–manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index report, the CBN reported that two sub-sectors in the manufacturing space expanded substantially, with the PMI of these subsectors going above the levels reported in February 2020. This development is attributable to the eased lockdown restrictions as operations in these sub-sectors are currently back at pre-pandemic levels.
In the same vein, Plastics & rubber products, Transportation equipment, Chemical & Pharmaceutical products and Textile, apparel, leather & footwork subsectors expanded in the period under review, though the expansion was low when compared with pre-pandemic periods.
Cement and Non-metallic mineral products sub-sector remain resilient
The latest figures released by the apex bank suggest that the manufacturing sector continues to grapple with the knock-on-effect of COVID-19, owing to global and domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending and high operating costs.
Notwithstanding, activities in the Non-metallic mineral products and Cement sub-sectors remain resilient, as the Purchasing Managers Index for these sub–sectors stood at 66.0 and 64.4 index points respectively, higher than the 65.3 and 62.5 index points reported in February, before the pandemic induced disruption.
Back story
Nairametrics had earlier reported that manufacturing PMI for August stood at 48.5 index points, indicating contraction in the sector for the fourth consecutive month. Also, out of the 14 surveyed subsectors, 6 sub–sectors reported expansion (above 50 index points thresholds), while the others contracted.
It is imperative to note that this is an improvement when compared to manufacturing activities in May, June or the performance in July which saw 12 sub–sectors decline with one reporting no change, while one expanded.
The drivers
The impressive performance of the Non-metallic mineral products and Cement sub-sectors, according to the manufacturing PMI report, is attributable to the expansion in production, new orders, employment and raw materials’ inventories.
This is evident in the subsectors’ production which expanded substantially, as the production PMI for Non-metallic mineral products and Cement expanded by 26.9 and 22.3 index points respectively during the month under review.
The new order PMI, a very important component of the index which tracks the level of new orders received for the month, rose sharply by 20.3 and 22.2 index points respectively.
The sharp rise of 22.3 index points indicate that employment in the cement subsector improved impressively, while employment in the Non-metallic mineral products sub-sector improved by 9.4 index points. Also, raw materials inventory grew substantially in the month under review, despite headwinds from higher input prices.
Why this matters
The Non-metallic mineral products and Cement sub-sectors encountered headwinds in key operations as structural bottlenecks, coupled with domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending and high operating costs affected the operations of these sub–sectors.
Despite the headwinds which resulted in the contraction of the manufacturing sector, it is important that two sub-sectors are back to operating at pre-pandemic levels, while four others continue to thrive and expand.
In conclusion, this development indicates recovery as manufacturers continue to benefit from the relaxation of the lockdown, other sub-sectors are expected to expand in subsequent periods as the economy continues to recover.
Nigeria to post bigger contraction in Q3, as PMI deeps further
Scarcity of dollar, depressed oil prices and limited fiscal support to contract economy further.
Nigeria’s Manufacturing sector is expected to witness further contraction by the end of third quarter and end of 2020, as the manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) contracted consistently in the last four months.
According to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, manufacturing PMI stood at 48.5 index points, against 44.9 points recorded in July, 2020.
Back story: On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order:
* Non-metallic mineral products
* Cement
* Plastics & rubber products
* Transportation Equipment
* Chemical & pharmaceutical products
* Textile, apparel, leather & footwear.
The remaining 8 subsectors reported contraction in the following order:
* Printing & related support activities
* Electrical equipment
* Petroleum & coal products
* Primary metal
* Furniture & related products
* Paper products
* Food, beverage & tobacco products
* Fabricated metal products
As the manufacturing index recorded a decline, production level, new orders, employment level, and raw material inventories all recorded further decline compared to their July 2020 figures.
PMI for non-manufacturing
Meanwhile, the composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at stood at 44.7 points in August 2020, indicating contraction in non-manufacturing activities for the fifth consecutive months.
Out of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, only the utilities subsector reported same level, while the remaining 16 subsectors reported contracted in the following order:
* Repair,
* Maintenance/washing of motor vehicles;
* Real estate rental & leasing; professional,
* Scientific, & technical services;
* Management of companies;
* Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply;
* Educational services;
* Health care & social assistance;
* Finance & insurance; construction;
* Arts, entertainment & recreation;
*Transportation & warehousing;
* Accommodation & food services;
* Water supply, sewage & waste management;
* Wholesale/retail trade; agriculture and Information & communication.
What this means
PMI is a survey that is conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria to show the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month.
For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses, which is computed as the percentage of responded with positive change, plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change; except for supplier delivery time which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change.
The latest PMI figure below 50 for the fourth consecutive months implies that Nigeria may post a bigger than expected contraction in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.
Managing Partner, FA Consult, an audit firm and a chartered accountant, Peter Adebayo, said:
“The economy would witness further decline in the second half of the year, even till first quarter of 2021. I expect the scarcity of dollar, depressed oil prices and limited fiscal support to put pressure on the economy.”
In all, as key sectors continue to suffer contraction, unemployment may surge in the economy.
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts for 4th consecutive month – CBN
Out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion.
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in August 2020 has witnessed a contraction for the fourth consecutive month, as it stood at 48.5 index points.
This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its August PMI report released on Wednesday.
The report stated that out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order:
- Non-metallic mineral products
- Cement
- Plastics & rubber products
- Transportation Equipment
- Chemical & pharmaceutical products and
- Textile, apparel, leather & footwear.
The remaining 8 subsectors reported contraction in the following order:
- Printing & related support activities
- Electrical equipment
- Petroleum & coal products
- Primary metal
- Furniture & related products
- Paper products
- Food, beverage & tobacco products
- Fabricated metal products