The Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Engr. Celestine Aruoture as Chief Operating Officer of the company.

This is contained in a notice sent by the company to the Nigerian Exchange Group and obtained by Nairametrics.

His profile: Celestine has experience in strategy development, budgeting, financial analysis, building operation & maintenance, project management, stakeholder management, business continuity management and operational efficiency.

Until his appointment, he was the Head of facilities management at Union Bank of Nigeria Limited. He had served as the Regional Facilities Manager of the Bank as well. Before this, he had served as General Services Manager, and subsequently, Area General Services Manager, at First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Celestine holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from Ambrose Alli University, Masters of Facilities Management from the University of Lagos, and a Master of Business from the University of South Wales (UK).

He also holds certification in Supply Chain Management from Rutgers State University (US), and Data Analytics from Google.

He is a Registered Engineer with the Council for the Registration of Engineering in Nigeria, and a Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the International Facility Management Association.