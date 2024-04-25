In a groundbreaking move that reaffirmed its status as a trailblazer in the fintech industry, Fast Credit has announced the successful payout of Series 4 of its commercial paper, marking the completion and fulfilment of its commercial paper issuance.

This is yet another milestone in its journey of innovation and growth.

The commercial paper issuance attracted widespread attention from investors, with overwhelming demand surpassing initial projections, and obligations to investors on the 4 series were met in a timely fashion. This resounding success underscores investor confidence in Fast Credit’s robust business model, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence.

This sets a new benchmark for fintech investment, characterized by its innovative approach to capital markets and unwavering dedication to investor satisfaction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-range practices, Fast Credit redefined the possibilities of commercial paper issuance, thereby driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

The proceeds from the Series 4 issuance were used to boost Fast Credit’s market penetration plans, expanding infrastructure, fuelling investment in its digital banking business, and further strengthening its market position.

Fast Credit’s latest achievement, recognizing its ingenuity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence. The successful payout of the Series 4 issuance underscores Fast Credit’s status as a market leader and reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner in the global financial ecosystem with a clear focus on driving sustainable value creation, Fast Credit is poised to unlock new opportunities and deliver long-term returns for its investors.

In an interview with the MD of Fast Credit – Emeka Iloelunachi, he stated that Fast Credit will continue to chart new territories and push the boundaries of innovation and that the series 4 payout and the successful completion of the commercial paper issuance serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change and shaping the future of finance.

In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and shifting market dynamics, Fast Credit’s successful commercial paper program stands as a testament to its resilience, agility, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As it embarks on the next phase of its journey, Fast Credit remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the possibilities in finance, leveraging technology and delivering lasting value to its investors, partners, and stakeholders alike.

Visit www.fastcredit-ng.com for more details.