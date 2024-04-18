The Board of Directors of Transcorp Power Plc, the electricity generating subsidiary of Nigeria’s leading, listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc, has announced the appointment of Faith Tuedor-Matthews and Charles Odita as Independent Non-Executive Directors, following the approval of the Board of Directors.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited seen by Nairametrics.

The appointments according to the company represent the ongoing commitment of the Transcorp Group to corporate governance best practice, institutionalization, and ensuring that the Board is composed of members who bring a deep understanding of the company’s operating environment.

Profile of Faith Tuedor-Matthews

According to the statement signed by Stanley Chikwendu Company Secretary Faith Tuedor-Matthews is a leader in the financial service industry, with over 40 years of experience.

As the former Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Mainstreet Bank Limited, she spearheaded a significant financial turnaround, recording remarkable results within a short period of time. Her track record of success has not only enhanced financial performance across the companies she has led but has also improved operational effectiveness and stakeholder satisfaction.

Profile of Charles Odita

Charles Odita brings over 40 years of experience to the Board of Transcorp Power, of which 30 years were spent in senior and executive-level positions in the oil and gas industry.

He grew his career at Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, occupying positions across operations, research, and drilling.

What the Board said

Commenting on the appointment, Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman, Transcorp Power Plc, expressed his strong confidence in the new appointees, conveying his conviction that Transcorp Power Plc will benefit from their immense experience.

He said: “Transcorp Power Plc has achieved significant success in recent years and is positioned to achieve more.

At such a time of accelerated growth, we are pleased to welcome Ms. Faith Tuedor-Mathews and Mr. Charles Odita to the Board of Directors, and we are confident that their extensive experience will be invaluable to us, as we continue to demonstrate our purpose, to improve lives and transform Africa.”