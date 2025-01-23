Transcorp Power Plc achieved remarkable milestones in its fiscal year 2024, showcasing strong growth in revenue and profitability.

According to its audited results submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the company recorded a 114.71% year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit before tax, reaching N113.287 billion. Revenue surged to N305.9 billion, reflecting an impressive 115.27% YoY growth.

Demonstrating its commitment to shareholder value, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of N3.50 per ordinary share, which when combined with the interim dividend of N1.50k paid at half-year, brings the total dividend for the 2024 financial year to N5.00k per ordinary share.

Key highlights (2024 vs 2023 FY)

Revenue: N305.944 billion +115.27% YoY

Cost of sales: N163.734 billion +145.48% YoY

Gross profit: N142.210 billion +88.55% YoY

Admin expenses: N20.019 billion +131.91% YoY

Operating profit: N114.031 billion +76.45% YoY

Finance cost: N9.858 billion +28.13% YoY

Profit after tax: N80.013 billion +164.65% YoY

Earnings per share: N10.67 +164.76% YoY

Total Assets: N396.782 billion +77.62% YoY

Total Equity: N126.626 billion +118.84%

Commenting on the results, Emmanuel N. Nnorom, Chairman, of Transcorp Power, emphasised the Company’s focus on stakeholder value:

“Transcorp Power has become one of Nigeria’s most formidable power operators, committed to bridging the energy gap in the country and contributing to the nation’s economic growth. This financial performance reflects our unwavering commitment to our shareholders and stakeholders.

“We remain steadfast in our pursuit of value creation and assure our investors of continued robust returns. I am proud of how our organisation faced and responded to a particularly challenging market and macroeconomic environment and our future is bright.”

Also, speaking on the performance, the Chief Executive Officer, of Transcorp Power, Peter Ikenga, attributed the results to the Company’s strategic investments and a deliberate focus on enhancing operational efficiencies.

He said: “Transcorp Power is dedicated to financial discipline and delivering unparalleled value to our stakeholders. Since our public listing, we have maintained consistent growth across all financial metrics, aligning with our mission to deliver value. We are confident in our ability to sustain this trajectory of success.”

Key highlights of the result

Cost of sales grew higher relative to revenue, driven by 168% YoY growth in Natural gas and fuel reaching N150.971 billion.

Total assets grew by 78% YoY to reach N396.782 billion.

Following the complete repayment of its USD loan, the Company's gearing ratio reduced significantly from 64.48% in FY 2023 to 29.70% in FY 2024, indicating improved financial stability.

Return on assets increased from 13.53% in FY 2023 to 20.17% in FY 2024.

Return on assets increased from 13.53% in FY 2023 to 20.17% in FY 2024. Return on Equity: Return on equity grew from 52.25% in FY 2023 to 63.19% in FY 2024, demonstrating efficient income generation from equity.

Overall Transcorp Power Plc FY 2024 performance, marked by significant growth in revenue, profitability, and operational efficiency is highly encouraging.

Despite the notable increase in the cost of sales (+145.48% YoY), driven by rising natural gas and fuel expenses, the company maintained strong profitability metrics, evidenced by an 88.55% growth in gross profit and a 164.65% surge in profit after tax.

This strong performance is further highlighted by the improved returns on assets (20.17%) and equity (63.19%), signalling enhanced efficiency in asset and equity utilization.

Transcorp Power Plc, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, contributes over 20% of Nigeria’s installed electricity capacity through its operations at the Ughelli and Afam gas-fired power plants, with a combined capacity of nearly 2,000 MW.

As part of Transcorp Group’s energy strategy, the company focuses on enhancing electricity supply, driving economic growth, and creating value across Nigeria.