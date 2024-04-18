Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) is pleased to welcome Dr. Maureen Tamuno who assumed duties as the Group Managing Director of AICL on the 8th of April 2024.

Her announcement comes on the heels of the announcement made by the Honourable Minister of FCT His Excellency, Nyesom Wike with effect from 4th of April,2024.

According to a release sent to us by the Head, Public Relations & Communications of the company, Dr Maureen made history as the First Female GMD of AICL in the 30 years of its existence, and resumed office following a hand-over ceremony on Monday 8th of April 2024.

Dr Maureen brings to AICL a wealth of experience in leadership, strategic marketing, and consumer behaviour, along with a profound commitment to excellence and service.

Dr Maureen Tamuno is a distinguished alumna of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), where she earned her degree in Management Studies. Her academic journey continued with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management, an MBA in Marketing, and a Ph.D. in Marketing from Ebonyi State University. Dr Tamuno also attended Harvard University where she pursued certificates in Global Business Strategy and Sustainable Business Strategy. This solid educational foundation has been the bedrock of her professional success.

With a career that spans various leadership roles, Dr. Tamuno has demonstrated exceptional skills in diplomacy and governance. As a former top lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, she has shown an unwavering dedication to fostering growth and development. Her leadership style is characterized by integrity, innovation, and a deep-seated desire to empower others.

As CEO, Dr. Tamuno envisions AICL as a beacon of sustainable investment, driving growth not only in F.C.T but across Nigeria and beyond. In her inaugural speech Dr Tamuno emphasized her commitment to an open-door policy to all staff and urged the AICL team to operate at the highest standard of transparency, confidentiality, accountability, and ethical business practices. Her strategic approach and consumer-centric philosophy are expected to propel AICL to new heights of success.

AICL extends a warm welcome to Dr. Tamuno and look forward to a prosperous future under her capable leadership.

Abuja Investments Company Limited is the investment arm of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), tasked with the strategic goal of providing a conducive environment for business operations and living through investment in infrastructure, services, and facilities.