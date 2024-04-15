The United States is set to announce an additional $100 million in aid response to the conflict in Sudan as it seeks to spur an international response to the War in the country which marks its one-year anniversary today.

According to Reuters, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator, Samantha Power, in a statement spelled out that the $100 million additional funding would go to emergency food assistance, nutrition support, and other life-saving aid.

Power is also set to call on the warring parties to stop hindering humanitarian access and participate in what she called “Good faith negotiations” to end the famine and human suffering lavishing the North African country.

“A year ago tomorrow, the people of Sudan awoke to a nightmare,” Power said.

“The warring sides turned bustling neighborhoods into battle zones, killing thousands, leaving bodies in the streets, and trapping civilians in their homes without adequate food, water, and medicines. ” She added.

The United States announcement of Additional support to Sudan comes ahead of a humanitarian conference in France, on April 15.

The US has called on its global partners to prioritize the Conflict in Sudan and step up its funding for aid response in the warring country.

“We call on others to join us in increasing support to the people of Sudan and urgently mobilizing additional support for the Sudanese response, ” Power said.

What to Know

War erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), devastating the country’s infrastructure.

The war has led to the death of thousands of civilians as death toll rates remain highly uncertain. Both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.

The war has pushed millions of Sudanese citizens into extreme hunger, created the world’s largest human displacement crisis, and triggered waves of ethnic cleansing and sexual violence in the Darfur region of western Sudan.

On March 21, the U.S. announced more than $47 million in humanitarian aid for war-torn Sudan and two neighboring countries, to where at least a million people have fled from the raging conflict in the country.