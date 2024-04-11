The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of the fire-ravaged Dosunmu market pending when structures around the market are declared safe for all.

The governor disclosed this on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle after he visits the scene of the fire incident.

According to him, the cause of the fire incident has been traced to mishandling of flammable materials and a full investigation has been ordered to prevent a recurrence of such incident in the future.

The governor expressed disappointment at converting residential apartments into warehouses for storing hazardous materials, noting that it was responsible for the quick spread of the fire.

He stated, “I am disappointed with the conversion of residential buildings into storage for hazardous materials. This practice contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and must end. We will hold accountable those who flout our building and safety standards. In our meeting with victims and stakeholders, we discussed both immediate and long-term support measures.”

“An integrity test on standing structures is now mandatory, and Dosunmu Market will remain closed until we can ensure the safety of all structures and compliance with regulations. Unapproved buildings will be demolished. Our commitment to safety and order in our markets is unwavering.”

Furthermore, the governor stated that the state’s Ministry of Planning will intensify efforts to enforce building codes across the state and prevent the use of buildings for purposes that aren’t stated in their permits.

Backstory

Two days ago, the popular Dosunmu market in Lagos Island was caught up in fire destroying properties and goods worth billions of naira. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained by any authority and is still under investigation.