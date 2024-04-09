The Federal Government has extended the public holiday for the Eid-El-Fitr celebration to Thursday, thereby declaring one additional day as work free day.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024.

This may not be unconnected with the recent statement by the Sultan of Sokoto and the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, declaring Wednesday, April 10, as the day for Eid-Fitri.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, who congratulated the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.

What the Federal Government is saying

The statement reads,

‘’The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

‘’The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.’’

