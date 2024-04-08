Samsung Nigeria has launched two new additions to its Galaxy A series – Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones.

Both devices are designed to bring the power of 5G connectivity to a wider range of consumers, offering a seamless and fast mobile experience at affordable price points.

Speaking during the unveiling at Samsung office in Lagos, Nathan Lee, Business Manager, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics West Africa, described the Galaxy A55 5G as a smartphone which stands out as a versatile mid-range smartphone packed with advanced features.

According to him, the device boasts a vibrant 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals and smooth scrolling.

“Powered by an efficient octa-core processor, the device ensures smooth multitasking and gaming performance”, he said.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people across Nigeria can access our transformative innovations,” Lee added.

Galaxy A55 5G excels with its quad-camera setup, featuring a high-resolution main sensor, an ultra-wide lens for capturing expansive landscapes, a macro lens for detailed close-up shots, and a depth sensor for stunning portrait mode effects.

“Whether users are capturing everyday moments or creative photos, this smartphone delivers impressive results”, said Stephen Okwara, head, Product Management, Samsung West Africa. “Moreover, the Galaxy A55 5G comes with a robust battery that supports fast charging, ensuring users stay connected throughout the day without interruptions.

“With 5G connectivity, users can experience blazing-fast download and streaming speeds, enabling seamless video calls, gaming, and media consumption on the go”, he said.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G caters to consumers looking for a compact yet powerful 5G smartphone.

Featuring a 6.4-inch display, this device offers a comfortable grip and a stunning visual experience for entertainment and productivity. Powered by a capable processor, it delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and apps.

The camera setup on the Galaxy A35 5G includes a versatile triple-camera system, comprising a high-resolution main camera, an ultra-wide lens for capturing more in the frame, and a depth sensor for artistic bokeh effects. This setup ensures users can capture memorable moments with clarity and detail.

Additionally, the Galaxy A35 5G comes with a long-lasting battery that supports fast charging, allowing users to stay connected and productive throughout their day.

The inclusion of 5G connectivity enhances the overall mobile experience, enabling faster downloads, smoother streaming, and low-latency gaming.

Both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G feature Samsung’s One UI software, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of features and customization options.

With security features like face recognition and fingerprint scanning, users can enjoy a secure and personalized experience on their devices. These new additions to the Galaxy A series underscore Samsung’s commitment to democratizing 5G technology, making it accessible to a diverse range of consumers without compromising on performance, features, or design.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are set to redefine the mid-range smartphone segment with their blend of affordability, functionality, and 5G capabilities.