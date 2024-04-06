President Bola Tinubu has appointed the management team for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in a step towards enhancing access to higher education and fostering critical skill development for Nigerian students.

The management team has been assigned the responsibility of supervising the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, an entity established to offer financial assistance in the form of loans to economically disadvantaged Nigerian students, enabling them to cover tuition fees at any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

The management team for NELFUND

President Tinubu has approved the following individuals to lead NELFUND:

Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr – Managing Director/CEO Mr. Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala – Executive Director, Finance and Administration Mr. Mustapha Iyal- Executive Director, Operations

The appointment of this management team highlights President Tinubu’s commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary resources for academic excellence and skill acquisition.

With the inauguration of the management team, President Tinubu anticipates the swift establishment of operational frameworks to facilitate the efficient functioning of NELFUND.

The President envisions NELFUND as a crucial instrument for advancing the educational aspirations of Nigerian students and families across the nation.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund is set to play a pivotal role in bridging the financial gap in higher education, thereby empowering countless Nigerian youths to pursue their academic dreams without undue financial burden.