More than 1.2 million cholera rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) are set to be dispatched to 14 countries in a stride towards combating the global surge in cholera cases.

The inaugural shipment, landing today in Malawi, marks the initiation of this deployment under the auspices of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The primary objective of this initiative is to enhance the prompt detection and monitoring of cholera outbreaks, thereby fortifying the efficacy of vaccination campaigns amidst ongoing crises and facilitating the targeted distribution of preventive vaccination endeavours.

The global deployment

This global procurement program for cholera rapid diagnostic tests is the result of collaborative efforts between Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), and various other partners.

The rollout of rapid diagnostic test kits in Malawi signifies the commencement of a worldwide endeavour that will see these vital tools distributed to countries facing heightened risks of cholera outbreaks.

Among the nations slated to receive these kits in the coming months are Ethiopia, Somalia, Syria, and Zambia—countries currently grappling with severe cholera outbreaks.

By bolstering routine surveillance and testing capabilities, this program aims to expedite the identification of probable cholera cases, thereby facilitating swifter responses to outbreaks.

Under the aegis of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and with procurement and delivery spearheaded by UNICEF, this global cholera diagnostics program is poised to significantly enhance disease surveillance and outbreak response mechanisms.

Leveraging insights gleaned from pilot studies conducted across regions such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger, and Nepal, the program has been meticulously crafted to optimise its efficacy at scale.

What you should know

Cholera, an acute intestinal infection transmitted through contaminated food and water, has witnessed a global resurgence since 2021, underscored by alarmingly high case fatality rates.

Despite the availability of simple and cost-effective treatments, the sustained spike in demand for vaccines has strained global stockpiles, necessitating a paradigm shift towards more proactive and targeted intervention strategies.

The critical importance of this initiative was highlighted by Aurélia Nguyen, Chief Programme Officer at Gavi, who emphasises the urgent need to bolster cholera surveillance efforts amidst ongoing challenges posed by climate change, conflict, and displacement.

The 14 countries receiving 1.2 million cholera diagnostic tests in the largest global deployment include:

Cameroon

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ethiopia

Malawi

Mozambique

Nepal

Nigeria

Pakistan

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Syria

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe