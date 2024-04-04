Nigerians have expressed their concerns over the government’s approval conveyed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), of an increase in electricity rates for consumers falling under Band A, citizens have expressed their concerns regarding the announcement.

The Vice Chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni, disclosed this via a statement on Wednesday, indicating that the tariff adjustment would raise the rate for customers to N225 per kilowatt hour, up from the existing N66.

Oseni also mentioned that, due to the failure to meet the required electricity supply hours, some customers in Band A have been reclassified to Band B by the commission. The implementation of this order commences immediately and applies solely to the less than 15% of customers within the NESI (Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry), thus sparing customers in other bands from the review.

However, despite these clarifications, Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to express their reservations, stating that this hike may exacerbate the already elevated cost of living.

What Nigerians are saying

Shehu Sani

“Increasing electricity tariffs by 300% will finally electrocute human lives and businesses in the country.”

Increasing electricity tariffs by 300% will finally electrocute human lives and businesses in the country. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 3, 2024

NovieEverest

“Your FG not Tinubu has increased the electricity tariff, you have not said anything about how it will affect the cost of goods. In 3 months, you will shout that business owners are wicked. Lessons.”

Your FG not Tinubu has increased the electricity tariff, you have not said anything about how it will affect the cost of goods. In 3 months, you will shout that business owners are wicked. Lessons. — DISTINGUISHED KPMG LinkedIn Everest (@novieverest) April 3, 2024

Opeoluwa

“People are really angry about increase in electricity tariffs and they have every right to be angry. We have seen swift action on the removal of subsidies but where was the swift action on minimum wage?. Where was the swift action on disbursement of MSME funds ?. Where was the swift action on student loan ?. The government has consistently assumed a lackadaisical posture towards pro masses policies It must change”

People are really angry about increase in electricity tariffs and they have every right to be angry. We have seen swift action on the removal of subsidies but where was the swift action on minimum wage?. Where was the swift action on disbursement of MSME funds ?. Where was the… — OPEOLUWA 😎😎 (@OpeBee) April 3, 2024

Maxvayshia

“People can’t cook in bulk anymore cos there is no electricity to power freezers. Businesses are going down cos of lack of electricity and high cost of running on generator, yet the FG is increasing the tariff for unavailable electricity to make it even less affordable.”

People can't cook in bulk anymore cos there is no electricity to power freezers. Businesses are going down cos of lack of electricity and high cost of running on generator, yet the FG is increasing the tariff for unavailable electricity to make it even less affordable. — Maxvayshia™ (@maxvayshia) April 3, 2024

Mr El Bonga

“Fuel subsidy gone without any serious efforts to provide solution apart from rice distribution. Electricity tariff hiked and with its subsidy about to be removed on a gradual basis if not immediately. Whatever the poor seem to enjoy initially is gradually becoming history now.”

Fuel subsidy gone without any serious efforts to provide solution apart from rice distribution. Electricity tariff hiked and with its subsidy about to be removed on a gradual basis if not immediately. Whatever the poor seem to enjoy initially is gradually becoming history now. — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) April 3, 2024

Orekelewa

“Electricity tariff subsidies, in a country where 90+million are not connected to the grid, are regressive. All policy options are on the table but let’s at least talk true. I’ll sit back and watch the middle class tangle themselves in knots.”

Electricity tariff subsidies, in a country where 90+million are not connected to the grid, are regressive. All policy options are on the table but let’s at least talk true. I’ll sit back and watch the middle class tangle themselves in knots 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Orekelewa (@annie_etc_) April 3, 2024

Victor Asemota

“The diesel and petrol you use to power generators, is it not higher than the electricity tariff? This government doesn’t know how to do proper PR and instead focus on propaganda. Electricity tariffs were meant to rise long ago and I don’t know why it was postponed .”

The diesel and petrol you use to power generators, is it not higher than the electricity tariff? This government doesn’t know how to do proper PR and instead focus on propaganda. Electricity tariffs were meant to rise long ago and I don’t know why it was postponed. — Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) April 3, 2024

Aginas

“People are already losing jobs due to power outages and they still talking about increasing electricity tariffs. Ahhh God! People will soon leave this country and leave politicians in their country alone. NJ”

People are already losing jobs due to power outages and they still talking about increasing electricity tariffs. Ahhh God! People will soon leave this country and leave politicians in their country alone. NJ — Lifeissues11 (@AGINAS) April 3, 2024

Bashir Ahmad

“The electricity tariff increase is not for everybody. It is only for customers under the Band A classification; they are customers enjoying 20 hours power supply daily.”

The electricity tariff increase is not for everybody. It is only for customers under the Band A classification; they are customers enjoying 20 hours power supply daily. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 3, 2024

Nonga Gwani

“And you think this won’t affect businesses I am on a band A and I had to stop business because of the previous increments now I am out of business and I am seeing another increments what’s the next thing to do? Sell off machines finally I am out for good.”

And you think this won't affect businesses I am on a band A and I had to stop business because of the previous increments now I am out of business and I am seeing another increments what's the next thing to do? Sell off machines finally I am out for good. — Nonga™GWANI (@nongagwani) April 3, 2024