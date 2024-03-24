The Lagos State Government has issued a clarification regarding the recently established data-sharing agreement with e-hailing services operating within the state.

This clarification comes in response to misinformation that arose following the government’s announcement of its intention to sanction Uber for alleged non-compliance with the initiative

In a statement released on Sunday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, highlighted that all e-hailing platforms operating in the state, except Uber, independently signed the data-sharing agreement with the government, aimed at enhancing the security and safety of e-hailing services in the state.

Osiyemi highlighted that the API integration in the data-sharing agreement aims to establish a reliable platform for verifying drivers and passengers, ensuring compliance with background checks, vehicle inspections, and licensing requirements for e-hailing services.

“This will significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized or unqualified individuals operating as drivers, enhancing the overall safety and trustworthiness of the e-hailing platforms,” the Commissioner added.

More insight

The statement further noted that the introduction of an API with e-hailing platforms for real-time tracking in Lagos State will enable the government to respond promptly in emergencies, providing an additional layer of protection to users.

The Commissioner emphasized that many countries and states globally have adopted API integration for real-time data sharing during trips, highlighting Lagos State’s prompt adoption as a pacesetter in Nigeria, showcasing API integration as an exemplary practice.

Additionally, the Lagos State Government expressed gratitude to all e-hailing companies for voluntarily adhering to the data-sharing agreement.

It also called on Uber, the sole company not in full compliance, to promptly seek resolution within the established regulatory framework.

The statement emphasized that non-compliance would result in stringent sanctions in accordance with state laws and regulations, highlighting that this decision is a last resort, taken in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Back story

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos State Government announced its intention to sanction Uber Technologies System Nigeria Ltd. for non-compliance with a crucial data-sharing agreement, citing safety concerns.

Commissioner Osiyemi expressed disappointment with Uber’s persistent defiance of regulations, particularly regarding vital API integration for safety enhancement.

He urged Uber to promptly seek resolution within the regulatory framework, advising users to be cautious as the sanction would impact operations.