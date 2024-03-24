The Lagos State Government has issued a clarification regarding the recently established data-sharing agreement with e-hailing services operating within the state.
This clarification comes in response to misinformation that arose following the government’s announcement of its intention to sanction Uber for alleged non-compliance with the initiative
In a statement released on Sunday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, highlighted that all e-hailing platforms operating in the state, except Uber, independently signed the data-sharing agreement with the government, aimed at enhancing the security and safety of e-hailing services in the state.
Osiyemi highlighted that the API integration in the data-sharing agreement aims to establish a reliable platform for verifying drivers and passengers, ensuring compliance with background checks, vehicle inspections, and licensing requirements for e-hailing services.
- “This will significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized or unqualified individuals operating as drivers, enhancing the overall safety and trustworthiness of the e-hailing platforms,” the Commissioner added.
More insight
- The statement further noted that the introduction of an API with e-hailing platforms for real-time tracking in Lagos State will enable the government to respond promptly in emergencies, providing an additional layer of protection to users.
- The Commissioner emphasized that many countries and states globally have adopted API integration for real-time data sharing during trips, highlighting Lagos State’s prompt adoption as a pacesetter in Nigeria, showcasing API integration as an exemplary practice.
- Additionally, the Lagos State Government expressed gratitude to all e-hailing companies for voluntarily adhering to the data-sharing agreement.
- It also called on Uber, the sole company not in full compliance, to promptly seek resolution within the established regulatory framework.
- The statement emphasized that non-compliance would result in stringent sanctions in accordance with state laws and regulations, highlighting that this decision is a last resort, taken in the best interest of all stakeholders.
Back story
- Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos State Government announced its intention to sanction Uber Technologies System Nigeria Ltd. for non-compliance with a crucial data-sharing agreement, citing safety concerns.
- Commissioner Osiyemi expressed disappointment with Uber’s persistent defiance of regulations, particularly regarding vital API integration for safety enhancement.
- He urged Uber to promptly seek resolution within the regulatory framework, advising users to be cautious as the sanction would impact operations.
