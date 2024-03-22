President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, has officially appointed Mr. Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The announcement of this appointment was made public in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson of the President, and is accessible on the State House website.

According to the statement, Mr. Olugbile Holloway, the newly appointed Director-General, also serves as the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a renowned creative brand/consultancy agency.

Holloway holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration, showcasing a strong academic background.

The statement further highlights the President’s expectation that the new Director-General will inject vitality into this vital agency, ensuring the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

