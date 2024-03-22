The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced its plan to install meters for approximately 355,000 customers over the next five years.

The objective of the company is to install 120,000 meters in the first two years and complete the target from the third to fifth year.

Mr. Gbadebo Akinyede, the Metering Head at EKEDC, stated that the company has begun a comprehensive metering program scheduled for five years. This initiative is designed to abolish estimated billing throughout their network.

At the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Customer Complaints Resolution meeting in Lekki-Ajah, Lagos, Mr. Akinyede discussed the company’s pledge to enhance service through extensive metering.

EKEDC currently has over 450,000 metered customers, which makes up 63% of its total customer base.

Mr. Akinyede emphasized EKEDC’s commitment to addressing the shortfall of around 260,000 unmetered customers.

In a meeting that included patrons from the Lekki Business Unit, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, EKDC’s Chief Finance Officer, represented by Mr. Joseph Esenwa, reiterated the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and engagement.

Challenges in collecting payments

She assured the customers of EKEDC’s determination to complete the metering within the planned period, utilizing schemes like the Meter Asset Provider to reach the objective.

Nonetheless, Dr. Sanda acknowledged the challenges in collecting payments, noting that a considerable portion of the revenue was outstanding. She encouraged customers to fulfill their bill payments to aid in the provision of effective services.

What you should know

The plan to provide 355,000 meters in the next five years syncs with the number recommended by the Nigeria electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) which mandated Electricity Distribution Companies to provide 60,000 meters yearly to customers. This amounts to about 300,000 meters in the next five years.

Bayo Adelabu, the current Minister of Power, has estimated that there are between 7 and 8 million customers without meters in Nigeria.

The NERC’s third-quarter report for 2023 indicates that the overall metering rate among Distribution Companies (DisCos) stood at 44.51%. Ikeja DisCo had the highest rate at 72%, whereas Yola DisCo had the lowest at 18%.

Out of 12.82 million customers, approximately 5.70 million have been metered, leaving 7.11 million without meters. As of September 30, 2023, this amounts to a metering gap of 55.49%.

Note: This story was corrected to reflect recent information from Eko Disco. An earlier version of this article indicated that Eko Disco intended to provide 600,000 meters to its customers within the next five years.

However, subsequent communication from the company has clarified this figure to be inaccurate, and the current figure stands corrected.