Nigeria’s headline inflation is projected to soar to 32.63% in March 2024, according to Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor, of the Economic Policy Directorate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Abdullahi shared insights into Nigeria’s economic forecasts, presenting an expected increase in the country’s inflation rate at the CITI-CEEMA Macro Conference held on March 20, 2024, in London.

Reason for the constant rise

A copy of his presentation seen by Nairametrics shows that the inflation spike is driven by three major factors: escalated energy costs, the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, and ongoing insecurity concerns.

The document noted:

“Headline inflation is expected to rise to 32.63% in March 2024, due to:

“High Energy Prices: Lingering impact of fuel subsidy removal, resulting in an increase in the cost of household utilities, transportation and production costs.

“Exchange Rate Passthrough: Depreciation of the naira resulting from the market-determined exchange rate policy, is likely to have a passthrough effect on domestic prices.

“Insecurity: Impact of insecurity on food production, the winding down of the harvest season, and high cost of farm input could impact negatively food prices.”

The CBN, however, anticipates a turnaround, with inflation expected to start its downward trajectory beginning in May 2024.

This optimism is based on a series of strategic measures to tackle rising inflation. Among these are the adoption of an Inflation Targeting Framework, deploying more active communication strategies, and shifting towards a tighter monetary policy stance.

Notably, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) has seen an increase of 400 basis points, reaching 22.75%, and the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has been adjusted to 45% from the prior 32.5%. Furthermore, adjustments have been made to the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +100/-700 basis points from +100/-300 basis points, signalling a robust stance on managing inflation expectations.

More Insights

Nairametrics reported that in February 2024, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 31.70%, up from 29.90% in January 2024, marking an increase of 1.80%.

The inflation rate defied the monetary policy rate (MPR), which was hiked by 400 basis points to an unprecedented 22.75%.

A member of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Murtala Sabo Sagagi, recently said that the underlying structural issues within the Nigerian economy significantly hinder the traditional monetary policy tools from achieving desired outcomes on inflation control.

Sagagi emphasised that without addressing key issues such as insecurity, food shortages, and a comprehensive roadmap for economic and social rejuvenation, any monetary policy adjustments would have a minimal impact on inflation rates.