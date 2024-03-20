A group of nurses has taken legal action against the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and the Minister of Health, among others, challenging the recent revisions to certificate verification guidelines.

The dispute arises from a circular issued by the NMCN on February 7, 2024, which introduced new guidelines for certificate verification for nurses and midwives.

According to the revised guidelines, applicants seeking verification of certificates from foreign nursing boards must have two years of post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of their permanent practising license. These guidelines took effect on March 1, 2024.

The lawsuit

In response to the changes, nurses in Abuja and Lagos staged protests demanding the reversal of the new guidelines.

However, dissatisfied nurses have escalated the matter by filing a lawsuit against the Registrar of the NMCN, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Attorney General of the Federation before the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja.

The complainants, represented by Desmond Aigbe, Kelvin Ossai, Catherine Olatunji-Kuyoro, Tamunoibi Berry, Osemwengie Osagie, Abiola Olaniyan, Idowu Olabode, and Olumide Olurankinse, are seeking court intervention to halt the implementation of the NMCN circular pending the resolution of the suit.

Among the reliefs sought by the nurses are orders restraining the defendants from implementing the new guidelines and mandating the continuation of certificate verification processes within a specified timeframe.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, counsel for the complainants, Ode Evans, informed the court of receiving a preliminary objection from the first and second defendants moments before the session. He requested an adjournment to respond to the objection.

In response, Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae adjourned the matter till May 20 for a hearing, directing that the Federal Ministry of Health and the Attorney General of the Federation be served with the hearing notice, as they were not represented in court.