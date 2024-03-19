Zenith Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest banks, is expected to announce Dame (Dr.)Adaora Umeoji as its new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO).

She replaces Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu whose 5 year tenure as GMD/CEO has elapsed.

Sources within the bank confirmed to Nairametrics that her appointment as GMD/CEO is in line with the bank’s succession plan. Zenith Bank prefers to appoint insiders as Group Managing Directors/Chief Executives.

The Board of Zenith Bank Plc recently announced the reappointment of Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank after she was initially affected by the ban director tenure limitation under Godwin Emefiele.

An official press release is also expected soon.

This is a developing story….