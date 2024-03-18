In response to the significant economic challenges facing Nigerians, with inflation reaching a staggering 29.9% in January 2024, BlueBulb Financials, a leading financial services provider, partnered with the Daramola Dynasty Foundation and several Isara-based organizations to host a successful food drive on Friday, March 15th, 2024.

“At BlueBulb Financials, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said a representative from the company. “This food drive in Isara is a prime example of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in action. By providing essential food items for 800 families and individuals in need, we’re not just offering a helping hand, we’re fostering a stronger sense of community and togetherness during this difficult time.”

The recent surge in inflation has made it increasingly difficult for many families to put food on the table. And this challenge affects both the Christian and Muslim communities.

The Christian and Muslim communities in Isara came out in numbers to participate in the drive and salute the spirit of unity that was displayed throughout the event.

The food drive proved to be a resounding success, thanks to the tireless efforts of a significant number of volunteers. This act of service provided a powerful sense of purpose and made tangible impact within the Isara community.

“The Daramola Dynasty Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need, this Relief food drive was a perfect example of how interfaith collaboration can make a real difference. We are incredibly grateful to the volunteers and donors who made this event a success.” remarked a spokesperson from the organization.

“I am grateful for the food drive, it came at the right time” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a beneficiary of the program. With rising food prices, it’s been difficult to put enough food on the table for my family. This food drive has been a kind gesture to me and others, I am incredibly thankful to everyone involved.”

BlueBulb Financials, along with its Isara partners, extends a heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who made this food drive a success.

BlueBulb Financials hopes this initiative inspires others to show kindness within their communities.

“We encourage everyone to find ways to support their neighbors, especially during these challenging times,” concluded a BlueBulb representative. Together, even small acts of compassion can make a significant difference.”

Bluebulb Financials Limited is a Financial Technology Company simplifying cross border payments for African Businesses.

Learn more about us by visiting our website at bluebulbfinancials.com.