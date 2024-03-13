The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is proud to announce the 2nd edition of the NSIA Prize for Innovation, a competition designed to empower early-stage tech ventures with the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance Nigeria’s productive capacity.

Here’s what you need to know about the NPI 2.0 Powerup Edition:

Up to US$220,000 in cash and equity investment, including a life-changing five-week, all-expense paid training program at Draper University, Silicon Valley USA.

Focus areas: Financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics & e-mobility, e-commerce & marketplaces, renewables & power, and climate.

Eligibility:

Be a Nigerian citizen and at least 18 years old.

Operate a tech-focused or tech-enabled business for at least 6 months.

Have a minimum viable product (MVP) and be ready to raise seed funding.

The Race to the Top:

Submit your application by March 23rd, 2024.

The top 100 finalists participate in a virtual training program, followed by an in-person boot camp for the top 25.

Showcase your solution at Demo Day curated audience comprising Venture capitalists, financial institutions, private equity firms, and angel investors among others

Top 10 finalists gain global exposure, network with investors, and receive training at a top Silicon Valley university.

Don’t miss this opportunity to propel your tech venture to the next level! Visit the links below to learn more and apply now!

Apply now: https://nsia-ip.com/submit-your-entry/

Website: https://nsia-ip.com/

Want to find out more and stay updated? Follow us or contact via social media:

@nsiainnovationprize – (Instagram, Facebook and YouTube)

@NSIAinnovationP – Twitter/X-app

Join the NPI 2.0 and become a frontrunner in Nigeria’s innovation revolution!