The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has announced that the Federal Government has delivered 7,000 housing units across seven states to accommodate people displaced by banditry and other violent incidents.

This was revealed during a meeting with a delegation from the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in his office, according to a statement published on the ministry’s website.

Minister Dangiwa emphasized that this initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to building resilience and restoring stability in regions affected by violence and insecurity.

“The Minister stated that the provision of 7,000 housing units across the seven states is an attestation to a collective determination to foster resilience and stability in communities,” the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted that the 7,000 housing units are a component of the Pulaaku Initiative, a significant resettlement program addressing the underlying issues of farmer-herder conflicts and promoting national unity in seven states affected by banditry and violence. President Bola Tinubu recently named Dangiwa as the Chairman of the Steering Committee to oversee this initiative.

The Minister highlighted the collaboration with the Refugees Commission, emphasizing that their involvement would significantly enhance the success of the Pulaaku Initiative, given that the programme’s target beneficiaries are directly under the Commission’s purview.

Dangiwa expressed optimism about the collaboration between the Commission and the Pulaaku Initiative, highlighting that by leveraging their respective strengths, they would ensure the initiative meets its objectives. This partnership, he believes, will pave the way for a brighter future for individuals affected by displacement and violence.

Aliyu Tijjani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner for the NCFRMI, lauded the selection of the Housing Minister to lead the Steering Committee for the Pulaaku project.

He raised concerns about the distressing number of 6.1 million registered displaced individuals across the nation and briefed the Minister on the ongoing efforts to furnish shelter for the internally displaced in various states, including Zamfara, Nasarawa, Maiduguri, Kano, and Edo.

Ahmed earnestly sought a partnership with the Housing Minister, given his pivotal role in the Pulaaku initiative, aiming to forge sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by IDPs.