DealMakers AFRICA is proud to host, for the first time in Lagos, Nigeria, the Mergers & Acquisition Awards for 2023 to celebrate the achievements of the advisory firms in West and East Africa says Marylou Greig the boss of CE Gleason Publications (Pty) Ltd and Editor-In-Chief of DealMakers AFRICA

According to Marylou, DealMakers AFRICA was first launched in 2008 and records mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance activities such as equity raising, listings, debt financing and private equity transactions across Africa (excluding South Africa).

Transactions are recorded quarterly and where possible list as many, if not all, the firms involved in advising parties to those transactions.

Advisory firms are ranked by deal value and by deal flow and transactions recorded are country-specific.

The DealMakers AFRICA Annual Awards was launched as a standalone event in Nairobi in March 2019 sponsored by Ansarada and Brunswick.

In addition to recognizing the top Financial and Legal Advisers for both regions, the top Deal of the Year and Private Equity Deal of the Year are awarded for West and East Africa.

A new award, sponsored by PSG Capital, recognizes the Top DealMaker of the Year (West Africa) for the year under review, whose deal activity and characteristics are noteworthy and who has made a significant contribution to the region or industry.

The primary aim of DealMakers AFRICA is to build close relationships with advisory firms, initially in East and West Africa but expanding to North and Southern Africa in due course.

We feel that the purpose of establishing such ties will ensure that DealMakers AFRICA develops into a relevant publication with a better understanding of the M&A space in these areas and also assist us in shaping bespoke league tables and awards that will fully reflect the type of work undertaken by the local advisory firms.

The Managing Director of TSM Network, UK and Nigeria Mr Dominic Ajayi who is a strategic partner for the DealMakers Africa Awards noted that the top special of honour guests to expect at the event is not limited to the following: Gleason Publications (Pty) Ltd team, Mary Louise Greig and Vanessa Ann Aitken.

This year’s top Sponsors include PSG Capital’s Hendrik Benninghof De Kock: Chief Executive officer. Mish-al Magiet: Deputy CEO: Head of M&A. Khayalethu Hlophe; Deputy CEO: Head of Private Markets.

Ansarada’s Arie Maree; Strategic Growth Director at Ansarada. Diketso Phiri: Director – Sub Saharan Africa. Brunswick Group; Koketso Iris Pilane; Lead director just to mention a few.

Other top Bank CEOs, Venture capitalists and dignitaries within the M&A Space will also be present.

