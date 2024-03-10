The Federal Government has given a firm directive to all contractors responsible for the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Lokoja road, ordering them to quickly start intensive rehabilitation work on the road or risk having their contracts cancelled.

This order was delivered by the Honorable Minister of Works, David Umahi, during his inspection tour of the project sites in Edo State on Saturday, as mentioned in a statement on the ministry’s website.

The Honorable Minister revealed that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu has allocated funds to the contractors for these federal projects.

He cautioned that contractors who do not fully mobilize and initiate immediate, rapid rehabilitation work on the projects will face contract termination and blacklisting.

The statement also noted that Umahi, following his meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, voiced his displeasure at the contractors’ sluggish response in mobilizing to the site and initiating the rehabilitation work, particularly given the President’s swift allocation of funds for these projects.

Regarding the recent protest by residents along the Jattu section of the Benin-Auchi highway, which obstructed traffic, the Honorable Minister mentioned that his discussion with the Governor focused on devising significant actions to address the challenges hindering the work’s progress in that area.

“I have had a very serious meeting with the Governor here. We are concerned about what is happening between Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella and the axis of Kogi State. That is what we have been brainstorming on. I have worked with him throughout last night to direct that the road should be unblocked, and if you see the grievances of those people you will not blame them so much, because people are dying, trucks are falling,” Umahi said.

More insight

On his part, Governor Obaseki expressed his gratitude towards the Minister of Works for his dedication to improving Nigeria’s road infrastructure. He pledged his administration’s firm support for the concrete technology initiative, which he praised as the optimal approach for developing road infrastructure in the East-West corridor and other parts of the country.

Reflecting on past experiences, he commended the Minister, for his prompt and concerned response, contrasting it with the lacklustre reactions received in previous years, particularly before the rainy season.

He emphasized the importance of overcoming obstacles to create durable road infrastructure in Nigeria, advocating for a shift from the costly use of asphalt to more sustainable, locally sourced materials like cement and steel. The Governor argued for the adoption of concrete in road construction to ensure longevity and sustainability, signifying a move towards better, more enduring roadways.

The Minister also inspected the Lokoja–Benin Road Dualization Projects including Section IV (Benin–Ehor) in Edo State by RCC Nigeria Ltd, Section III (Ehor–Auchi) also in Edo State by Dantata & Sawoe Nigeria Ltd, and Section II (Auchi–Okene) spanning Edo and Kogi States by Mothercat Nigeria Ltd, emphasized the need for these projects to meet the highest standards and be completed on time.

He then proceeded to an area where locals were disrupting traffic, informing them about the President’s initiatives to enhance road infrastructure in the state. He stated that the President had instructed him to survey the roads in all 36 states and report back.

The Minister assured the people that the government had settled all financial dues to contractors working from Warri to Kogi State and promised that they would witness significant progress starting from Monday, indicating a proactive approach to improving road conditions and addressing public grievances.