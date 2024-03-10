There has been a fire breakout at the Dan-Agundi Transmission Station in Kano on Sunday, affecting several parts of the area.

Online footage shows the Dan-Agundi Transmission station, a crucial power supply chain for Kano City, engulfed in smoke.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak remains unknown, as residents were anticipating the arrival of firefighters to put out the fire.

According to authorities, the ongoing fire is damaging high-capacity transformers, and emergency responders have not yet arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, TCN is yet to issue an official statement as of the time this report was made.

This is a developing story…