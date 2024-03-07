Duplo, a Nigerian-based B2B fintech brand that specializes in simplifying financial operations for businesses in a recent statement said it has launched its Vendor Management Portal which helps businesses optimize their supply-chain management.

In the past two years, Duplo has pioneered solutions addressing the different financial operation needs businesses of all sizes- ranging from accounts payable and receivable to payments, the statement asserts.

During this time, the Duplo team learned the challenges businesses face when managing multiple vendors- communication mishaps, requests for early payments, and misplaced invoices.

These challenges

significantly impact these businesses’ relationships and operational efficiency so, in response, Duplo released the Vendor Portal. The statement reads, “The Vendor Portal consolidates essential resources for both businesses and their suppliers into one efficient and centralized platform.

Merchants can seamlessly onboard vendors and suppliers onto this portal to receive invoices from various sources and track payments via a unified dashboard.” Similarly, vendors can streamline their invoicing processes and automate payment tracking, eliminating manual tasks.

Vendors also gain access to early payments through Duplo’s invoice financing feature, receiving up to 70% of their payment upfront with zero collateral. This feature facilitates better cash flow management for both vendors and merchants.

“We are excited to introduce our Vendor Portal, designed to revolutionize how businesses manage their supplier relationships,” said Oyekola, the CEO at Duplo.

“With this innovative solution, we aim to streamline transactions, improve communication, and ultimately drive success for our customers and their suppliers.”

Through Duplo’s Vendor Portal, users can:

Complete Seamless Transactions: The Vendor Portal streamlines transactions between businesses and suppliers, saving time and resources. Users can manage invoicing, collections, and reconciliation processes effortlessly within the platform. Access Instant Financing with Zero Collateral: Vendors can take advantage of convenient financing options tailored to their unique needs. With access to financing through Duplo, businesses can pay suppliers earlier than the due date, improving cash flow for both parties. Build Better Vendor Relationships: The Vendor Portal provides clear communication channels and efficient collaboration tools, strengthening relationships between businesses and suppliers. Direct invoicing via the platform eliminates the need for constant email or messaging exchanges.

For more information about the Vendor Portal and how it can benefit your business, please visit www.tryduplo.com/vendor-portal.

About Duplo:

Duplo is a leading fintech company in Nigeria, committed to transforming financial operations for businesses. Duplo offers a full suite of products to simplify back-end processes for finance and accounting teams, including automated accounts payables and receivables, spend management, and payments.

To learn more about Duplo, visit their website www.tryduplo.com