The Federal Government is set to introduce a $100 million project funded by the World Bank in a bid to economically empower women.

The initiative, named the President Bola Tinubu (P-BAT) Cares for Nigerian Women project, aims to uplift women across the country and enhance their productivity in various capacities.

Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, shared this information during a briefing after a solidarity walk with women groups in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration.

The Nigerian women project

Kennedy-Ohanenye outlined that the President would officially launch the P-BAT Cares for Nigerian Women project along with other programs like the Nigeria for Women project and the Integrity Brigade.

These initiatives focus on empowering women and encouraging their active participation in societal development.

Expressing concerns about intervention programs meant to empower women being misappropriated by a few individuals, she urged the media and religious leaders to join the Integrity Brigade.

This brigade aims to combat mismanagement and prevent funds from ending up in the wrong hands, advocating for transparency in the distribution of resources.

Kennedy-Ohanenye highlighted the misuse of terms like consultancy, advocacy, and research by some individuals who approach donor organizations on behalf of vulnerable Nigerians, only to pocket the funds rather than assist the intended beneficiaries.

She urged the media to play a vital role in monitoring projects and programs to ensure they reach the vulnerable groups they are designed to help. The minister stressed the government’s commitment to sustainability and women empowerment.