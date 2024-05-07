The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of an additional 531 results from the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), bringing the total number of released results to 1,842,897.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Public Communication Advisor of the Board, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the board is currently screening over 64,000 results that were initially withheld due to suspected examination misconduct.

What he said

He mentioned that the board is also examining cases involving candidates whose identities could not be verified and will soon make a decision on the matter.

Additionally, he addressed certain misleading reports claiming that a non-participant in the board’s 2024 UTME had received scores, labelling these claims as false, harmful, and a deliberate effort to damage the board’s reputation.

He urged the public to ignore these misleading publications, noting that the report containing such a serious accusation lacks any specific details of the candidate for verification.

“In the course of the exercise, other cases of examination misconduct were also established to make a tally of 92 from the 81 initially discovered,“he said.

“The Board is not surprised as this is the season of mischief makers, who would want to deceive gullible candidates.

“The examination template of the b oard is designed with the highest sense of responsibility and is not an allocation platform where scores are doled out to candidates.

“It is most unfortunate that anybody could even believe such narration or that the story could even gain traction given the b oard’s integrity.

“This again has gone to further vindicate the board’s stance that candidates should desist from disclosing their classified details to third-parties,” he said.

He said that in investigating some of these allegations, the board discovered that some of these mischief makers copied results sent to other candidates.

He indicated that these issues would motivate the board to further enhance the security measures in their result verification process to make it more personalized. Benjamin remarked that the procedure, which should be simple and straightforward, would now become more stringent.

He reiterated that the integrity of the board’s results and processes remains uncompromised. Therefore, the board will continue to safeguard its systems from such malicious individuals intent on sowing confusion, he said.

Furthermore, Benjamin mentioned that the board plans to incorporate additional security features such as registration numbers into the existing UTME result-checking process to prevent unauthorized alterations. He advised candidates to keep their personal details confidential and warned that associating with any deceitful parties would result in being treated as accomplices.

Regarding the method for checking 2024 UTME results, he clarified that candidates should send UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019, emphasizing that this is the only official method. He confirmed that currently, results are not available on the board’s website.