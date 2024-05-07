FBNBank Ghana has announced its name change to FirstBank Ghana as it aims to strategically align with FirstBank Group’s identity, values, and vision.

The name change aligns with the bank’s commitment to its customers, stakeholders, and the community it serves.

According to Business Insider Africa, the name change is being undertaken by the FirstBank Group across its subsidiaries in Africa and Europe to align the bank with its parent brand so it can enjoy the brand equity and strong heritage built by FirstBank Nigeria in its over 130 years of banking experience.

The decision to rebrand to FirstBank Ghana reflects the Bank’s dedication to delivering world-class banking services and strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in Ghana.

The rebranding will further deepen the quality of service, leading to better brand clarity, uniformity, and consistency in the markets where the banks operate.

The Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, explained the importance of the rebranding and how it aligns with the goals and objectives of the bank.

“ The name change coincides with our famed brand’s 130th anniversary, and we are excited about the rebranding of FBNBank Ghana to First Bank Ghana, as it represents a significant milestone in our vision to becoming the leading international financial services group in Sub-Saharan Africa. The transition underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions, superior customer service and contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana and the other markets we operate in. As the FirstBank Group, across all our markets, we are well positioned to leverage our collective strengths and resources to drive sustainable growth and create value for all our stakeholders.” Mr. Olusegun said

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, commented on the name change and explained the importance of the occasion.

“The rebranding of FBNBank Ghana to First Bank Ghana marks a new chapter in our evolution as a Bank in Ghana. We are confident that this name change will enhance our visibility, credibility, and competitiveness in the market, enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs. Our commitment remains to deliver the gold standard of value and excellence to our customers and stakeholders. We will continue to keep our customers at the heart of what we do and continue to deliver excellence in banking services, foster financial inclusion, and support the growth and prosperity of our customers and communities.” Mr. Yaw added

Other First Bank Group subsidiaries that have transitioned from FBNBank are FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank DRC, and FirstBank Guinea.

Earlier this year, Nairametrics reported that the Bank of Ghana suspended the Foreign Exchange Traded License of FBNBank Ghana citing breaches of foreign exchange market regulations.

FBNBank Ghana stated that they were working with the Bank of Ghana to rectify their challenges surrounding the Foreign exchange license.

What to know

The change from FBNBank to First Bank Ghana is expected to be smooth and seamless for customers with no changes to account numbers, products, or existing banking relationships.

First Bank of Ghana is a member of First Bank Group in Nigeria which has over 130 years of banking experience and the name change of FBNBank Ghana to FirstBank Ghana seeks to tap into the strong brand identity of its Nigerian parent company.