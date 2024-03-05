The United States of America (USA) has witnessed another fatal aircraft crash barely four weeks after a plane clash claimed the life of top banker, Herbert Wigwe and five others.

The plane reportedly burst into flames when it crashed in a grassy median in Nashville, Tennessee, killing the whole five passengers on board.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., a pilot issued an emergency communication to John C. Tune Airport, indicating engine difficulties. The Metro Nashville Police Department’s spokesperson, Don Aaron, confirmed that the pilot received permission for an emergency landing.

Meanwhile, Aaron said that the plane came down just a few kilometers from the airport.

However, there were no injuries to drivers on the interstate, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said. Authorities said no vehicles or buildings on the ground were damaged.

What you should know

In recent times, there has been a recurring pattern of airplane and helicopter crashes across the United States.

According to authorities, these crashes have been attributed to various phenomena such as climate, technical infractions as well faulty engines.

On February 9, a tragic incident occurred near Halloran Springs, California, involving an Airbus Helicopters EC 130B4, registered as N130CZ.

This fatal crash claimed the lives of all six individuals onboard, including Herbert Wigwe, a co-founder of Access Holding Plc, along with his wife and son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), as well as the pilot and co-pilot.

According to an initial investigation report by the NTSB , witnesses stated that the weather conditions on the day of the helicopter crash were a combination of rain and snow.

The board noted that the helicopter’s built-in Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology, which tracks aircraft positions, recorded a surge in ground speed before the crash.

“The accident flight departed Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in 2045 under visual flight rules and flew a northwesterly heading for about 2 miles before following US Highway 111 to Interstate (I) 10 at altitudes varying between 2,500 – 3,000 ft mean sea level (msl),” the report read in part.